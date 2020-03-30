Suzanne Somers says she wants to appear in Playboy again for 75th birthday: ‘That’s now on record’

Suzanne Somers already knows how she wants to celebrate turning the big 7-5: stripping down for Playboy.

“Maybe on my 75th birthday,” the 73-year-old told Access Hollywood on Monday about posing nude for the magazine. “Actually, that would be really cool. I would like to have Playboy – I would like Annie Leibovitz to shoot me nude for Playboy for my 75th birthday, OK? That’s now on record.”

The “Three’s Company” star has appeared in Playboy twice: in 1980 and 1984. A rep for Playboy did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

In October 2019, the actress caused a stir on social media after posting an Instagram in nothing but a “birthday suit.”

TCM HOST ALICIA MALONE REVEALS 6 COMFORTING OLD HOLLYWOOD FILMS TO WATCH DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

KENNY ROGERS’ EX-WIFE SAYS SHE ‘NEVER FELT UNCOMFORTABLE’ ABOUT DOLLY PARTON: SHE’S ‘A FUN GIRL’

“I said, Here I am, 73 in my birthday suit,’” Somers recalled to “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy in January of this year. “It got 168 million hits. But I wasn’t naked. I was on the property with [my husband] Alan [Hamel] and we’re walking. I went, ‘Wow, this grass is the same color as my hair.’ I leaned down so that my hair would look like it was part of the grass. I dropped my top — I was all covered. I didn’t think it was a controversial picture. But it became controversial. And then I thought, ‘Well, that’s not bad.’ Because I looked like I was naked, but I wasn’t.”

In the photo, Somers seemingly ditched the clothes and crouched down in some tall grass while covering her breasts.

The post immediately caught fire among her 102,000 followers at the time on Instagram alone. Most wished the star a happy birthday and some praised her for baring it all. Others, meanwhile, chastised her for the photo. Those who were upset were quick to note her age as a factor.

But Somers insisted she was undeterred by the online hate.

JOHN TESH RECALLS HOW HE WAS 'READY TO TAKE’ HIMSELF ‘OUT’ WHILE BATTLING CANCER: 'I WAS ANGRY AT GOD'

‘CONTAINMENT’ DIRECTOR REFLECTS ON CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: IT’S ‘SURREAL’

“I thought, ‘Well, this is a new way to age,’” Somers quipped. “What I want women and men — but mostly women because we’re so hard on ourselves — to know [is] it ain’t over. It’s how you take care of yourself going forward. We are going to live longer now. There is life extension whether you like it or not. But no one’s really thinking about quality… I’ve been putting quality back.”

Somers also noted she has no problems aging in the public eye — in fact, she happily embraces it in hopes it will encourage others to do the same.

“I am liking aging,” she explained. “The difference between youth and age is energy. When I say I like aging, I like my energy. I do have a fractured hip right now, but normally, I’m doing marathons. I’m in a very happy stage in my life.”

Recently, Somers completed a six-week stint of bed rest following her injury. “I wish I could say that I fractured it having too much sex,” Somers told the New York Post on Jan. 9.

DEMI MOORE WISHES EX BRUCE WILLIS A HAPPY BIRTHDAY: ‘THANK YOU FOR THE THREE GREATEST GIFTS OF MY LIFE'

SUZANNE SOMERS HOSTS VIRTUAL COCKTAIL PARTIES DURING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: 'I HIGHLY RECOMMEND IT'

Somers previously said that she and Hamel, 83, make love twice a day.

“But when you have a fractured hip, there is no sex," she continued. "There’s no coming from behind, or on top, or side or anything.”

But Hamel, who is also the star's manager, stayed right by her side while she was on bed rest.

“An office can be anywhere, so Alan grabbed his laptop and went to bed with me,” she said. “For Christmas Eve, we got all dressed up. I wore my Norma Kamali gown and diamond earrings. Alan wore his tuxedo with the tie open like Roger Moore. We had tequila and caviar and got a little high.”

SI SWIMSUIT FINALIST TANAYE WHITE RECALLS MEETING KATE UPTON: ‘YOU CAN’T HELP, BUT WANT TO BE AROUND HER’

ERIN BROCKOVICH RECALLS MEETING JULIA ROBERTS FOR THE FIRST TIME: ‘THAT JUST BROKE THE ICE’

One other thing that the star wants everyone to know?

“I loved playing Chrissy Snow [on ‘Three’s Company’],” Somers said. “That was a delicious character to play. But [despite the frequent jokes] no, I’m not into threesomes. I’m monogamous and happily so!”