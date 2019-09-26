Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle
Published

'Suits' makes Prince Harry joke, honors Meghan Markle in series finale

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
"Suits" made another light-hearted joke about former cast member Meghan Markle's royal role in the series finale.

On Wednesday's episode, Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) is seen getting ready for his wedding to Sheila Sazs (Rachael Harris).

In the scene, the lawyer chooses a very formal look for his special day, which prompts his best friend, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) to ask: "Wait a second. Are you wearing a morning coat?” (via Us Weekly).

MEGHAN MARKLE WON'T RETURN FOR 'SUITS' FINAL SEASON, CREATOR SAYS

“Of course I’m wearing a morning coat. Frankly, I’m disappointed you’re not," Louis replied. After some back-and-forth, Harvey then teased: "Louis, you’re not the prince of England," seemingly referencing Prince Harry.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S CO-STAR SHARES UNSEEN PHOTOS OF DUCHESS OF SUSSEX FROM 'SUITS'

Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane for seven seasons on the USA show. 

Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane for seven seasons on the USA show.  (NBC)

According to the magazine, the finale also shared a montage, honoring Markle -- who played paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane in the legal drama for seven seasons before departing for life in England.

Markle announced her retirement from acting following her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017.

“I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change,” she said at the time.

The royals, accompanied by their 4-month-old son, Archie, are currently on their first official tour as a family.