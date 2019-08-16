'Suits' pokes fun at alum Meghan Markle's royal role in latest episode

"Suits" fans were hoping for a surprise cameo from Meghan Markle in the USA show's final season.

Instead, they'll have to settle for a light-hearted joke about her royal status after she married Prince Harry in May 2018.

On Thursday's episode, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) returned to New York City to help the firm sans his wife, Rachel Zane (Markle). The on-screen couple previously left the show to start their own law firm in Seattle.

When asked how Rachel was doing, Mike said, “Good. In fact, if I told you how good, you probably wouldn’t believe me.”

The "Suits" official Twitter account later highlighted the joke. “Turns out Rachel is doing REALLY well,” the account said, with a GIF of the moment from the show.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, played paralegal-turned-lawyer in the legal drama for seven seasons before departing for life in England.

She announced her retirement from acting following her engagement in fall 2017.

“I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change,” she said in November 2017.

“It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on ['Suits'] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series,” Markle added. “I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team.”

“I think what’s been really exciting as we talk about the transition out of my career and into my role is the causes that are really important to me that I can focus even more energy on,” she said. “Very early out of the gate, I think you realize you have access or a voice that people are willing to listen and with that comes a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously.”