Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and son Archie will tour Africa this fall 'as a family'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading to Africa in the fall on their next official royal tour, this time with son Archie Harrison.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news on Thursday on their @SussexRoyal Instagram account.

They are planning to visit the country of South Africa, with Prince Harry making stops Malawi and Angola. "His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana on route to the other countries," the account confirmed.

“The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond,” the couple captioned an older photo of them, adding, "This will be their first official tour as a family!"

Africa is a special place for the royal couple, as Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have traveled there together several times. In 2016, Prince Harry invited Meghan to come to Botswana with him after they just met and again in 2017 to celebrate her 36th birthday.

“I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic,” Prince Harry revealed after their engagement. “So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other.”

The main diamond in Markle's engagement ring is also from Botswana while the two smaller diamonds are from Princess Diana's personal jewelry collection.

Botswana was also the country where he, Prince Charles and Prince William went after Diana's death in 1997 to "get away from it all."

“I first came in 1997, straight after my mum died,” Prince Harry previously told Town & Country. “My dad told my brother and me to pack our bags — we were going to Africa to get away from it all. My brother and I were brought up outdoors. We appreciate the countryside; we appreciate nature and everything about it."

In honor of his mother, Prince Harry co-founded a charity, Sentebale, to help children in Lesotho, Malawi, and Botswana who suffer from HIV/AIDS or have parents that died from the virus.