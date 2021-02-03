Stylist who claims Marilyn Manson 'pulled a gun to my head' paints 'dark' scene

A stylist has come forward with claims that Marilyn Manson once pulled a gun to her head during a job she performed at his home in 2011.

Love Bailey, a creative artist and filmmaker, recalled the alleged incident to Fox News, which she says took place while she styled a couture photoshoot at Manson’s home where an unidentified actress was also present. She first came forward with her story in an Instagram video this week, days after the shock rocker denied multiple allegations of physical and sexual abuse by women, including actress Evan Rachel Wood.

As Manson allegedly placed a "glock straight to my forehead," Bailey claims the rocker said, "'I don’t like f------s’ as he laughs in this really dark, aggressive tone. This wasn’t a joke."

An attorney for Manson did not return Fox News’ multiple requests for comment.

Speaking to Fox News in greater detail about the alleged incident, Bailey described it as an "out-of-body experience."

"After he pulled the gun to my head, I grabbed my couture, and my assistant and got out of there," Bailey claimed.

Bailey alleged that Manson did this after she attempted to assist the actress who was visibly "not coherent."

"She was stumbling over. She hurt her knee on the bedside table and Marilyn laughed at her and just let her crawl on the floor so I ran over to help," Bailey claimed.

Bailey’s Instagram video features two recordings of testimony. One comes from an unidentified assistant of Bailey's who claims to have witnessed Manson’s hostile behavior. Bailey’s then-girlfriend also claims the stylist was noticeably "traumatized" immediately after the incident.

Bailey further alleged to Fox News that she believes Manson had taken the gun from "his bed."

"It kind of came out of nowhere. Lord knows what he did to the actress with that gun," she said.

Even moments before that, Bailey claims she became alarmed by alleged "dark" objects in Manson’s home.

"It was when I saw the demonic paintings strewn across the floor that I realized something was dark," she further claimed. "All these paintings were shoved in the corner of one room. They were all black with charcoal and had weird circles like a kid had tried to channel dark spirits."

"As I’m walking into his budoir, to the left side there was a glass cage where it looked like he held his victims against their will," she alleged. "There was a lock on it."

She said she also observed a "hairless cat" and "cocaine trays." She alleged the rocker's bedroom smelled "like drugs and sex."

"It was a dark space," she alleged. "His recording studio has women spread eagle, with their body parts exposed all over the wall."

Bailey said she was motivated to come forward about her alleged violent encounter with Manson after reading Wood’s allegations. Wood, who was engaged to Manson in 2010, published her accusations on Instagram Monday morning, alleging the rocker "brainwashed and manipulated" her during their relationship. Wood reportedly met Manson when she was 18 and he was 36.

"It’s really brave of Evan to come forward especially in this industry and today’s culture. Ultimately seeing her bravery helped me act now. It was a call to action. I need to stand with these women. I need to be there for my fellow women who have been victims of this abuser and I too have suffered," she claimed.

Wood's claims on Monday led an additional four women to speak out with accusations they endured "sexual assault, psychological abuse, and/or various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation" from Manson, Vanity Fair reported.

Manson has since been dropped from his record label. He's also been removed from his two television roles in Starz's "American Gods" and AMC's "Creepshow."

Bailey told Fox News she believed this day "would come."

"I knew my story was powerful. I knew one day the truth would set us free and that karma would get him," she said. "Karma’s a b---h."

Bailey claims Manson’s "enablers" in the music and fashion industries, including photographers she’s worked with, are also to blame for "glorifying him" and turning a blind eye to his alleged disturbing behavior.

"He is a man who abuses power. He feeds off the insatiable hunger of hurting others and fear is what he feasts on. He knows he’s guilty but still continues to do it because he has enablers in the music, fashion industries around him who are ‘yes’ people. Whether they saw it first hand or not, they knew what a dark person he was. They laughed it off as some sort of joke," she claimed.

Bailey shared with Fox News how the alleged encounter has affected her career.

"It took a bit of my innocence. A lot of us artists work hard to put food on the table. That shoot I specifically never got paid," she alleged. "Although it left a major scar on my mind, I think it gave me the courage to say ‘no’ for exposure. A lot of times these photographers will manipulate artists to say, ‘It’s a big exposure! It’s a big celebrity, it’s going to be great for your career!’ and that no longer holds power to me anymore. That manipulation tactic no longer is useful in my world."

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, has denied Wood’s allegations.

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," "The Beautiful People" musician said in a statement on Instagram. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners."

"Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," Manson concluded.

Bailey, who runs the Savage Ranch, an artist's retreat free of gender and sexual discrimination south of Los Angeles, said she hopes her story "will offer some solace to those who need it."

"I’m here for the victims. I’m here for the other women who have come forward. I’m here for empowering other voices and that’s why I felt the need to go public," she concluded.