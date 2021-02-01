Marilyn Manson 'immediately' dropped from record label following abuse allegations

Marilyn Manson has been dropped by his record label following Evan Rachel Wood’s abuse allegations, Loma Vista Recordings said on Monday.

"In light of today's disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately," the record label noted on its Instagram. "Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."

The shock rocker, 52, has been named by Wood, 33, as her alleged abuser in a social media post on Monday.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," the 33-year-old wrote. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.

"I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission," she continued. "I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

At least four other women posted their own allegations against Manson in a show of solidarity, Vanity Fair reported. The women claimed they have endured "sexual assault, psychological abuse, and/or various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation."

The outlet noted Manson has denied similar allegations in the past. Reps for Manson did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report