Marilyn Manson removed from 'American God,' 'Creepshow' roles following abuse allegations

Marilyn Manson has been removed from two television shows after actress Evan Rachel Wood and four other women came forward with abuse allegations against the rocker on Monday.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, released a statement on Monday denying the accusations, calling Woods' claims of sexual and physical abuse against him "horrible distortions."

Starz announced Monday that it "stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse," and therefore has removed the upcoming episode on its "American Gods" series featuring Manson.

"Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season," the network confirmed on the TV show's verified Twitter account.

MARILYN MANSON SPEAKS OUT FOLLOWING ABUSE ALLEGATIONS: 'HORRIBLE DISTORTIONS'

Manson had a recurring role during the show's third season, with the shock rocker appearing in an episode as recently as Sunday night, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Additionally, AMC's Shudder has dropped Manson, 52, from an upcoming episode of the "Creepshow" series, Deadline reports. A rep for Shudder told the outlet his upcoming appearance has been "replaced." Shudder did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Wood, who was previously engaged to Manson in 2010, published her accusations on Instagram on Monday morning, alleging the rocker "brainwashed and manipulated" her during their relationship.

EVAN RACHEL WOOD ACCUSES MARILYN MANSON OF ABUSE, GROOMING: 'I AM DONE LIVING IN FEAR'

He has since been dropped from his record label, Loma Vista Recordings.

"The Beautiful People" musician released a denial on his own Instagram.

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he said. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners."

He concluded: "Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

After Wood shared her own accusations, at least four other women posted their own allegations against Manson in a show of solidarity, Vanity Fair reported. The women claimed they have endured "sexual assault, psychological abuse, and/or various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation." The outlet noted Manson has denied similar allegations in the past.

MARILYN MANSON 'IMMEDIATELY' DROPPED FROM RECORD LABEL FOLLOWING ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

Wood reportedly met Manson was she was 18 and he was 36.

In 2018, a police report was filed against Manson for unspecific sex crimes dating back to 2011, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. However, the district attorney declined the case, citing that the statute of limitations had expired and an "absence of corroboration." Manson’s attorney, Howard E. King, Esq., also denied the claims to the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Manson is known as one of rock music's most eccentric figures because of his unique look and mysterious, spooky persona. He's been nominated for four Grammy awards in the metal categories.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He's also worked as an actor, including stints in "American Gods" and "Sons of Anarchy."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco and Nate Day contributed to this report.