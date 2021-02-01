Marilyn Manson speaks out following abuse allegations: 'Horrible distortions'

Marilyn Manson has released a statement after being accused of "horrifically" abusing his ex, actress Evan Rachel Wood.

The actress published her accusations on Instagram on Monday morning, alleging the rocker "brainwashed and manipulated" her during their relationship.

Following the statement, Manson, 52 was dropped from his record label, Loma Vista Recordings.

Now, "The Beautiful People" musician has released a written statement of his own on Instagram, denying the allegations against him.

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he said. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners."

He concluded: "Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

After Wood shared her own accusations, at least four other women posted their own allegations against Manson in a show of solidarity, Vanity Fair reported. The women claimed they have endured "sexual assault, psychological abuse, and/or various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation."

The outlet noted Manson has denied similar allegations in the past.

Wood met Manson was she was 18 and he was 36, The Hollywood Reporter shared. They were briefly engaged in 2010.

In 2018, a police report was filed against Manson for unspecific sex crimes dating back to 2011, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. However, the district attorney declined the case, citing that the statute of limitations had expired and an "absence of corroboration." Manson’s attorney, Howard E. King, Esq., also denied the claims to the outlet.

Manson is known as one of rock music's most eccentric figures because of his unique look and mysterious, spooky persona. He's been nominated for four Grammy awards in the metal categories.

He's also worked as an actor, including stints in "American Gods" and "Sons of Anarchy."

Wood is a celebrated actress, known for her Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated role in HBO's "Westworld." She also earned critical praise for her word in "Mildred Pierce" and "Thirteen."

