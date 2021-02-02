Jenna Jameson claims Marilyn Manson 'fantasized about burning me alive' amid his abuse scandal

Jenna Jameson is the latest woman to allege dark details of her past relationship with Marilyn Manson as he's at the center of an abuse scandal.

Manson, 52, whose real name is Brian Warner, denied allegations on Monday of physical and sexual abuse made by five women he's previously dated. The claims were first made by actress Evan Rachel Wood, who was engaged to the shock rocker in 2010. Four other women have also come forward with similar claims.

Jameson's previously been outspoken about the affair she began with Manson in the late '90s during her previous marriage to porn actor Brad Armstrong. Jameson -- who now goes by her current partner Lior Bitton's last name -- called her past relationship with Manson "odd."

She alleges he once voiced his desire to burn her body alive.

"We didn’t go out long because I cut it off after he would nonchalantly say he fantasized about burning me alive," the adult film star-turned-fitness maven, who is 46, told the Daily Mail.

"Sexually he liked to bite," she further claimed. She called this act "disconcerting."

Bitton noted that her experiences with Manson during their relationship were all consensual, the outlet said, but she did express that he is "a lot, to say the least."

She claimed it was Manson's alleged twisted desires that led her to end the relationship.

"Once he started speaking to me violently, I was like... goodbye Brian. Also the bruises from him biting me weren’t fun," she claimed.

A rep for Manson did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. Speaking to Manson's reaction of their split, she claimed he "moved right on."

"I'm sure he had a lot of choices during that time. It was during his prime," she reflected.

Bitton reportedly met Manson at the premiere for the 1997 movie "Private Parts" which she starred in. She has described her past affair with Manson in her memoir, "How to Make Love Like a Porn Star: A Cautionary Tale."

Manson's career has been in a tailspin since Monday following Wood's claims. He's been dropped from his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, and removed from two television shows, "American Gods" and "Creepshow."

"The Beautiful People" musician released a statement on Monday denying the accusations, calling Woods' claims of sexual and physical abuse against him "horrible distortions."

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he said. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners."

He concluded: "Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

In her statement shared to Instagram, Wood said she was "brainwashed and manipulated into submission" by Manson.

"I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent," she continued.

At least four other women posted their own allegations against Manson in a show of solidarity, Vanity Fair reported. The women claimed they have endured "sexual assault, psychological abuse, and/or various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation."

The outlet noted Manson has denied similar allegations in the past.