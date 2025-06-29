Paul Simon cancels concerts, set to undergo 'minor' surgery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paul Simon was forced to cancel a string of concerts Saturday after suffering an injury.

The "You Can Call Me Al" singer has been "struggling with chronic and intense back pain," which forced the cancellation of shows on the East Coast.

Simon, 83, will undergo minor surgery in the "next few days," according to a post shared on his Instagram account.

"Regretfully, Paul Simon must cancel two shows tonight June 28 and tomorrow night June 29 – at Philadelphia's Academy of Music," Simon shared online.

"Paul has been struggling with chronic and intense back pain. Today it became unmanageable and demands immediate attention."

The statement continued, "Unfortunately we have to cancel these shows at this time, as we don't have the ability to reschedule them. However, we are hopeful after this minor surgical procedure which has been scheduled in the next few days, Paul will be able to complete the tour as well as look into returning to make up these dates."

It's unclear when Simon will reschedule the concerts, and concertgoers were encouraged to contact their local ticket providers for a full refund.

Fox News Digital contacted Simon's representative for a comment.

The "Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes" musician announced his "A Quiet Celebrations" tour in February, to coincide with his "Seven Psalms" album. The tour kicked off in April, and was supposed to end in Seattle in August.

"The evolution of this extraordinary artist continues to unfold," a press release stated at the time. "In which Simon chose to perform in intimate venues where the acoustics are optimal in consideration of the severe hearing loss that he incurred over the last few years."

In May 2023, Simon realized most of the hearing in his left ear was gone while he was creating the album.

"Quite suddenly I lost most of the hearing in my left ear, and nobody has an explanation for it. So, everything became more difficult," Simon told The Times.

"My reaction to that was frustration and annoyance; not quite anger yet, because I thought it would pass, it would repair itself."

In 2018, Simon announced he was retiring from touring . In a social media post, he wrote, "I feel the travel and time away from my wife and family takes a toll that detracts from the joy of playing," adding, it "feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating, and something of a relief."

His wife of over 30 years, Edie Brickell, sang a duet with him in the final section of "Seven Psalms," which includes the lyrics, "Heaven is beautiful/ It’s almost like home/ Children, get ready/ It’s time to come home."

The couple share three children: Adrian Edward, Lulu and Gabriel Elijah.

Simon was previously married to the late Carrie Fisher . The couple met in the late ‘70s but didn’t wed until August 1983. They divorced less than a year later, in July 1984.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.