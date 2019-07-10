Sting forced to cancel upcoming shows on 'doctor's orders' due to unspecified illness

Sting announced that he’s been forced to cancel a handful of upcoming shows due to an unspecified illness.

The 67-year-old announced the news on Twitter, revealing that his doctor instructed him to take the time off from performing. The news came hours after the former Police frontman called off a show in Munich, Germany, Wednesday evening.

“It is with great regret that Sting’s concerts previously scheduled for Thursday, July 11 at jazzopen in Stuttgart, Germany and Friday, July 12 at the Castle Garden in Slavkov u Brna, Czech Republic will be canceled,” the tweet reads.

“As reported earlier this week, Sting is under the weather and under doctor's orders, and was forced to also cancel concerts in Ghent, Belgium (Monday, July 8) and Munich, Germany (Wednesday, July 10). Sting sincerely regrets disappointing or causing any inconvenience to the fans.”

His official website details how those who already bought tickets to the shows can get their refunds. It does not seem as though any of the concerts will be rescheduled.

Representatives for Sting did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

In October 2018, Sting canceled a joint concert with Jamaican singer Shaggy just an hour before the show was supposed to begin in San Francisco due to health reasons. Sting issued a statement at the time that read: “I’m sorry to have to postpone tonight’s show…but I can barely speak right now. We will reschedule as soon as possible.”

The duo collaborated once again on a recent project released on Wednesday for NPR where they sang “Englishman in New York.”