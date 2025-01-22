Sting postpones multiple concerts due to illness preventing him from singing

Sting has postponed multiple concerts due to a temporary throat infection.

On Tuesday, the veteran musician's team took to social media to announce the postponement, along with rescheduling information.

"On advisement from his doctor, due to illness, it is with sincere regret that Sting must cancel his appearance at the Bass Magazine Awards this Thursday and postpone his STING 3.0 concerts in Phoenix, AZ (originally scheduled for January 24) to June 1 and Wheatland, CA (originally scheduled for January 26) to May 28 as well as his performance at the Cherrytree Music Company’s 20th anniversary, now taking place May 29," the statement read.

"Fans should retain their tickets for the postponed shows, as they will be honored on the new dates. Sting sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience and extends his gratitude to the fans for their understanding."

On Wednesday, Sting thanked his fans for their concern and shared further details regarding his illness.

"Thanks so much for all of the well wishes," he wrote on Instagram. "I am steadily improving from a temporary throat infection which has prevented me from singing, though I’m looking forward to resuming my performances and rescheduled shows soon. Love, Sting"

The announcement was met with a ton of support from fans around the globe.

"All the way from Mexico city, quick recovery to the King of Sting…," one user commented.

"Get better Sting!! Sending you positive healing vibes," another wrote.