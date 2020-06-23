Steve Bing’s cause of death revealed

Film producer and wealthy financier Steve Bing’s cause of death has been revealed.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office listed Bing's cause of death to be multiple blunt trauma and the manner of death as a suicide on its website on Tuesday. The case is now listed as closed. He was 55.

Elizabeth Hurley -- who shares an 18-year-old son, Damian, with Bing -- confirmed the death of her ex on Tuesday morning in an emotional tribute to the Hollywood staple. Bing also had another child, Kira, with professional tennis player Lisa Bonder.

"I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end,” she wrote on Instagram. “Our time together was happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter," Hurley's heartbreaking tribute began.

The 55-year-old "Runaways" star went on to explain that she and Bing reunited within the last 12 months.

"In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son's 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages," Hurley concluded.

"The decedent was pronounced dead at the scene on 06/22/2020 at 13:10 hours," a spokesperson for the coroner's office wrote to Fox News in a statement on Monday.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News on Monday that authorities were investigating the death of a man in his 50s in the 10000 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in Century City.

At the age of 18, Bing inherited an estimated $600 million from his grandfather, Leo S. Bing, a real estate developer, which led him to drop out of Stanford University and use the money to invest in Hollywood.

In 2009, Bing paid for the flight that carried Clinton and American journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee home from North Korea, according to Deadline.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

