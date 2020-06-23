Steve Bing, producer and philanthropist, dies in fall from building: reports

Steve Bing, the film producer and wealthy financier who fathered a child with actress Elizabeth Hurley, died in a fall from his posh Century City, Los Angeles, apartment building Monday, reports said.

The Los Angeles Times, citing a law enforcement source, reported that foul play is not expected. The Los Angeles Police Department did not officially announce his death, but the body of a man who fit his description was found dead at Ten Thousand Santa Monica Blvd., according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace," wrote former President Bill Clinton on Twitter after hearing of his reported passing.

A final determination for a cause of death and identification of the deceased is currently pending, a Los Angeles County Coroner spokesperson told People.

Bing founded Shangri-La Entertainment, which produced and financed films such as "The Polar Express" starring actor Tom Hanks and 2007's "Beowulf." He also co-wrote the 2003 comedy, "Kangaroo Jack."

Bing was the ex of actress Elizabeth Hurley and father her son, Damian, based on a 2002 DNA test, which he denied at the time, according to PEOPLE. He had another child, Kira, born to professional tennis player Lisa Bonder.

At the age of 18, Bing inherited an estimated $600 million from his grandfather, Leo S. Bing, a real estate developer, which led him to drop out of Stanford University and use the money to invest in Hollywood.

In 2009, Bing paid for the flight that carried Clinton and American journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee home from North Korea, according to Deadline.