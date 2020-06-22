Celebrities react to Joel Schumacher’s death: 'I am in tears'

Costume designer and film director Joel Schumacher died on Monday morning following a year-long cancer battle. The icon responsible for “Batman Forever, “St. Elmo’s Fire,” the film adaptation of “The Phantom of The Opera” and more was 80 when he died.

“My success annoyed a lot of people always. Maybe they thought I didn’t deserve it,” Schumacher told Vulture in 2019 about his decades-long career.

The designer and director worked with Robert DeNiro, Corey Feldman, Chris Rock, Nicole Kidman, Samuel L. Jackson, Sandra Bullock, Rob Lowe and many other big stars in Hollywood throughout his career.

Several stars have since taken to social media to express their grief over the loss of Schumacher.

Feldman, 48, who starred in the director’s film “The Lost Boys” tweeted, “IT IS WITH GREAT SADNESS 2DAY I MUST ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF A LEGENDARY DIRECTOR, A FRIEND, AN INFLUENCE, & A SUPPORTER.”

“Phantom of the Opera” actress Emmy Rossum said, “I am in tears learning of Joel Schumacher's passing. He was a force. He was one of kind. Creative. Intense. Passionate. He played a huge part in the shaping of my life. I don't have the right words right now.”

Actor Kiefer Sutherland penned a touching statement for "one of my dearest friends and partners in film-making." He praised the director and said, "His mark on modern culture and film will live on forever. I will miss you, my friend."

"Carrie" writer Bryan Fuller said, "I DISTINCTLY REMEMBER FEELING HOPEFUL WHEN I LEARNED HE WAS GAY AND OUT, AND THAT THERE MAY BE A PLACE FOR ME YET. HIS VISIBILITY MATTERED, NIPPLES AND ALL."

Writer Beau Willimon, who collaborated with Schumacher for "The Parisian Woman" wrote, "I was lucky enough to work with Joel Schumacher. Smart, funny, talented. A true iconoclast. And he could hold court and tell a story like no other. RIP Joel."

Schumacher's last film was the 2011 hit "Trespass."