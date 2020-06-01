Stephanie Pratt slammed for 'Shoot the Looters' tweet after her own 2006 shoplifting arrest

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Stephanie Pratt is being called out on social media for her condoning violence against the nationwide protesters speaking out against the death of George Floyd.in police custody.

The reality TV star tweeted, “Shoot the looters – using this tragedy as their excuse to rob and burn all of our towns down,” on Sunday, May 31, after multiple stores around the United States were broken into during the demonstrations.

The 34-year-old's comments were met with harsh criticism. and multiple people on Twitter pointed out her hypocrisy since Pratt was arrested in 2006 for shoplifting $1,300 worth of clothing from a Neiman Marcus department store in Hawaii.

Her mug shot from the arrest also went viral. A user called her a "clown" while another said, "Hush, thief."

Someone else asked if the police should have shot her since she was also shoplifting.

"Save that energy for when the cops roll down your street & shoot you with rubber bullets for disobeying curfew by standing on your front porch," one person wrote in response.

Another pointed out: "Looks like she benefitted from police bias in that arrest, too. No way she'd be free today if she'd been black and been found with that much stolen merch AND a purse full of drugs."

Pratt tried to walk back her comments by saying on Twitter that she feels for the businesses who have also been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"My heart breaks for all of these businesses around LA affected. First the quarantine & now this," she wrote.

The former "The Hills" star further explained, "There’s some confusion between the words looter & protester on the news-The protesters are trying to make changes & end decades long police violence which we ALL WANT-we love them -Looters, however are a**holes."

Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who died in police custody over Memorial Weekend after a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, responding to a call kneeled on his neck for approximately eight minutes. In a now-viral video, Floyd can be heard saying, "I can't breathe."

The four officers involved in the incident have been fired, and Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.