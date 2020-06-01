Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jades faces backlash after 'white privilege' post: 'Clueless and tone deaf'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade spoke out about using her "white privilege" to combat racism in a new post on her Instagram Stories.

The YouTube personality committed to calling out racist acts as thousands of demonstrators took the streets across the nation over the weekend to protest the police killing of George Floyd.

The 20-year-old influencer, whose parents just pleaded guilty for their participation in the college admissions scandal, wrote that white people "need to understand that just 'not being racist is not enough' if you hear people saying disrespectful things, correct them."

OBAMA SPEAKS OUT ON GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH: ‘THIS SHOULDN’T BE NORMAL IN 2020 AMERICA’

But she faced criticism online.

"SHES THE DEFINITION OF WHITE PRIVILEGE SHE CONTRIBUTED TO IT WILLINGLY...her parents cheated her way into a school and only got 2 months in jail..she is not allowed to speak on the matter," one person wrote on Twitter.

"Her white privileged got her out of trouble," said another. "She needs a reality check! So tone deaf!" expressed someone else.

One person wrote: "The college admissions scandal contributes to the sense of outrage felt by many who take to the streets and violently protest systemic entitlement, privilege and discrimination, while sweet lil olivia jade drops make-up tutorials like nothing happened. dumb, clueless and tone deaf."

Meanwhile in the post, Jade said she's aware of her white privilege and hopeful about being part of the change in the future.

"If you see something that doesn't look right… do something!!!!!" Jade wrote. "THIS NEEDS TO BE CHANGED. FOREVER! And as a person who is born into privilege based on my skin color & financial situation I was not always aware that these issues were still so present. And that makes me feel awful. But that also fuels me."

OLIVIA JADE: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT LORI LOUGHLIN’S DAUGHTER AT THE CENTER OF THE COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

"Don't sit there & allow this to continue happening," she added. "And if someone says something like 'no one is around that offense' or 'it's a joke' it should offend ALL of us speak because it's outright wrong and disgusting that humans talk/treat each other humans THE way we've seen."

TAYLOR SWIFT BLASTS TRUMP FOR THREATENING VIOLENCE AGAINST PROTESTERS

"We need to support and stand up and speak and USE OUR WHITE PRIVILEGE TO STOP THIS. We need to stop complaining about the smallest things because the black community are fearful of dying and being oppressed every single day just on the way they look and how they were born. Time to step up and keep making noise because this cannot continue to happen. It's disgusting," Jade said.

Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who died in police custody over Memorial Weekend after a white Minneapolis police officer responding to a call kept kneeling on his neck. In a now-viral video, Floyd can be heard telling the cop, "I can't breathe."

The four officers involved in the incident have been fired and Derek Chauvin, the officer who had his knee on Floyd's neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Meanwhile, Jade's mother, Lori Loughlin, and father, Mossimo Giannulli, just pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal and will each serve time behind bars.

In late May, the judge neither rejected nor accepted the terms of their plea agreement, saying he'll issue an official ruling after reviewing pre-sentencing reports. The couple is scheduled for official sentencing on Aug. 21 at 2:30 p.m. for Loughlin and 11 a.m. for Giannulli.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and to honest services wire and mail fraud.