Stephanie Pratt still doesn't consider her brother Spencer and his wife Heidi 'family'

Stephanie Pratt and her relationship with her brother Spencer and his wife Heidi is apparently still very rocky.

When recently asked if she still stood by the previous remarks she made — in which she said the three "are not on speaking terms" and she does "not consider them" her "family" — Pratt confirmed she did.

"Totally," the "Hills: New Beginnings” star told Entertainment Tonight on Saturday while attending iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS-FM Wango Tango Concert.

She added: "And I don’t speak about non-family people that I’ve never met."

Although Pratt didn't explain the details of their fallout, the 33-year-old said that fans "will see on the show" when it premieres at the end of the month.

Pratt previously spoke to Fox News about her relationship with her brother and, at the time, it seemed that the MTV reboot helped mend the siblings once-“horrific” relationship.

“We haven’t spent time together in nine years,” Stephanie told us earlier this year. “I live in London. I've come back for ‘The Hills’ and it’s kind of just re-introducing us to each other and the world. We've lived such different lives, and we left ‘The Hills’ very broken.”

When “The Hills” ended in 2010 after six seasons, Stephanie said that her family “was pretty much destroyed.”

“There were years my parents didn't speak to Spencer. There were years where I didn’t speak to Spencer or my parents, and I moved to London, and if it weren’t for [‘The Hills: New Beginnings’], I still wouldn’t be speaking to my brother.”