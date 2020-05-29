Taylor Swift blasts Trump for threatening violence against protesters: 'We will vote you out'

Taylor Swift is one of the many celebrities who recently spoke out against President Donald Trump regarding his tweet about the riots and protesters in Minneapolis, Minn. over the death of George Floyd.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter slammed Trump for using violent rhetoric on Twitter Thursday night. He suggested that police shoot anyone who loots.

Trump said, "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

Swift responded, “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump."

Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who died in police custody on Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer responding to a call kept kneeling on his neck. In a now-viral video, Floyd can be heard telling the cop, "I can't breathe."

The four officers involved in the incident have been fired and Derek Chauvin, the officer who had his knee on Floyd's neck, has been taken in custody.

Many celebrities have taken to social media to speak out against police brutality and mourn Floyd's death.

Rapper Cardi B wrote, "Enough is enough! What will it take ? A civil war ? A new president? Violent riots ? It’s tired ! I’m tired !" she wrote. "The country is tired !You don’t put fear in people when you do this you just show how coward YOU ARE ! And how America is really not the land of the free !"

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross wrote, "You should be alive."

Justin Bieber said, "THIS MUST STOP. this makes me absolutely sick. This makes me angry this man DIED. This makes me sad. Racism is evil We need to use our voice! Please people. I’m sorry GEORGE FLOYD."

Kylie Jenner posted the following message: "Since watching the most devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week I haven’t been able to get his face and his words out of my mind. i’ll never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people around the country go through every day but i know nobody should have to live in fear and nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and too many others."

Actress Zoe Kravitz said, "My heart breaks for you and your family. #policebrutality needs to stop."

Schitt's Creek actor Dan Levy also condemned Trump and echoed Swift's call to "vote him out."

"The President of the United States got censored for “glorifying violence” against black people seeking justice for their lives and safety. In 2020. In “the land of the free”. This is not leadership. This an abuse of power. This is not okay. Vote. Him. Out. #BlackLivesMatter," Levy tweeted.