Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reaches Instagram milestone after backing Biden-Harris: ‘#1 followed man in America’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson celebrated a monumental feat on Thursday, one he said, that makes him the first man in America to reach 200 million followers on Instagram.

The former WWE star and now-Hollywood box office draw met the milestone just days after he endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election on November 3.

Since publicly proclaiming his intention to cast his vote for the Biden-Harris ticket, Johnson, 48, has amassed some 200,000,000 Instagram followers, according to Trackalytics, an analytics entity that issues statistics regarding social media properties.

“The life lesson I want to share with you guys is to always speak your truth,” Johnson told his following in an Instagram post on Thursday, revealing the news as he cracked open a bottle of Teremana -- his tequila brand -- while donning a crisp white shirt and black bowtie.

“Always speak your truth and do your best to speak your truth with compassion, with a little bit of poise, with a little bit of dignity, with respect and with empathy, even when speaking your truth means you’re going to dive into some conversations that might make people a little uncomfortable," he continued.

Designated once again as the highest-paid actor in Hollywood by Forbes, the action star maintained that real progress comes from having those “uncomfortable” conversations.

“And I want to tell you guys: thank you, thank you, thank you for, I mean, deep here in my bones, thank you guys for giving me the space to speak my truth,” he added.

In the caption of his post, Johnson also noted that as "the result of speaking" his "truth," he learned that he now has over 200 million followers on Instagram and over 300 million followers across all platforms.

"Officially becoming/The #1 followed man in America. The #1 followed American man in the world. And most importantly, the #1 daddy at home. Love you guys, I always got your back and let’s keep rockin’ 🖤👊🏾," he concluded.

According to Deadline, when it comes to Instagram, soccer pro Cristiano Ronaldo has the biggest following with 239 million followers. Ariana Grande follows with 203 million.

Johnson's foray into politics for the 2020 election comes after he previously told Rolling Stone that he didn’t vote in 2016.

Although he voted for Barack Obama twice, he said he felt the choices the last time around weren’t adequate on either side.

“At the time, I just felt like it was either vote for the [candidate] I thought would make a better president than the other, even though I would rather have someone else, or not vote at all,” he said at the time.

“I wrestled back and forth with it. We were on the set of ‘Jumanji’ in Hawaii, and it really was like calling on the gods. Give me the answer. Ultimately, it was [to not vote].”