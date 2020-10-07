Taylor Swift endorses Joe Biden, Kamala Harris ahead of vice presidential debate

Taylor Swift is getting excited for Biden-Harris.

The country-pop music superstar issued a public declaration to her followers to cast their vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris in November's election.

Ahead of the vice presidential debate on Wednesday, Swift's message was simple.

"The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included," Swift told V magazine.

"Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them."

Swift, 30, was relatively silent on her political stance until 2018 when she endorsed two Tennessee candidates.

She also took things a step further on Wednesday when she shared the baked goods that were prepared ahead of the evening’s showcase.

“I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @kamalaharris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies 🍪💪😘”

Swift told V magazine that with Biden and Harris in office, "America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs."