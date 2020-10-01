'Saturday Night Live' teases Jim Carrey, Maya Rudolph as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris ahead of season premiere

"Saturday Night Live" is widely known for its nearly relentless parodies of politicians during election season.

The likes of Alec Baldwin, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have played politicians on the show, and now, Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph are suiting up to portray Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, respectively.

Rudolph, 48, first played the senator last season in a handful of episodes in a performance so well-received she bagged an Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for the role.

Carrey, 58, is set to tackle the role of former Vice President Biden. The actor most recently hosted the show in 2014.

JIM CARREY TO PLAY JOE BIDEN ON 'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE'

In preparation for the Oct. 3 season premiere, the official social media accounts of "SNL" have given fans a special first look at the two comedy stars in character as the White House hopefuls.

The brief clip opens with a shot of costumes hanging on a rack revealing that alongside Carrey and Rudolph, Baldwin and castmember Beck Bennett will resume their roles as President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

WHY 'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE' SEASON 46 TAPPED JIM CARREY TO REPLACE WOODY HARRELSON AS JOE BIDEN

Viewers then got a glimpse of the pair adjusting their wigs before suiting up in presidential clothing.

The promo concludes with Carrey and Rudolph standing back-to-back, as "The Mask" star dons Biden's signature grin and aviator sunglasses.

The two are expected to play the characters throughout the election season, and possibly beyond, as several cast members and guest stars have done in the past.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"SNL" alum Chris Rock will serve as host for the episode, while Megan Thee Stallion will provide the musical entertainment.