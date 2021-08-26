Spike Lee re-editing the final episode of his September 11th documentary series after conspiracy backlash

Spike Lee is going back and re-editing the final episode of his documentary series about the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The Brooklyn-born filmmaker faced some controversy after he revealed in a recent interview that his four-part, eight-hour documentary series "NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½" will explore some conspiracy theories surrounding the terrorist attacks and even question the culpability of the U.S. government.

In a statement provided to Deadline, the 64-year-old revealed that he’s back in the editing room on the final part of the series following the backlash he received over his comments.

"I’m Back In The Editing Room And Looking At The Eighth And Final Chapter Of NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½," Lee said in a statement provided to the outlet by HBO on Wednesday. "I Respectfully Ask You To Hold Your Judgement Until You See The FINAL CUT. I Thank You."

The New York Times noted in its interview with Lee that the documentary series, which premiered on Sunday and is set to air its final installment on September 11, includes interviews with members of the conspiracy group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth. They, among others, have suggested that the government was involved with the destruction of the Twin Towers somehow.

When asked why he included the conspiracy group, Lee revealed that he himself believes in the 9/11 conspiracy theories, including the notorious theory that "jet fuel can't melt steel beams."

"Because I still don’t … I mean, I got questions. And I hope that maybe the legacy of this documentary is that Congress holds a hearing, a congressional hearing about 9/11," Lee said.

The filmmaker added: "The amount of heat that it takes to make steel melt, that temperature’s not reached. And then the juxtaposition of the way Building 7 fell to the ground — when you put it next to other building collapses that were demolitions, it’s like you’re looking at the same thing," Lee responded. "But people going to make up their own mind. My approach is put the information in the movie and let people decide for themselves. I respect the intelligence of the audience."

