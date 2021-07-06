2021 Cannes Film Festival: Candice Swanepoel, Bella Hadid and more stars pose on the red carpet
The Cannes Film Festival was canceled last year due to the pandemic
The 74th Cannes Film Festival is back after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The red carpet was rolled out on Tuesday, launching the French Riviera spectacular with the premiere of Leos Carax's "Annette." "Annette" is a fantastical musical starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard and scored by the musical duo Sparks.
Stars like Maggie Gyllenhaal, Candice Swanepoel, Bella Hadid and more hit the red carpet for opening night.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.