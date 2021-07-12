Bella Hadid covers breasts with golden lungs necklace at Cannes

Bella Hadid turned heads during the Cannes Film Festival Sunday when she arrived wearing a statement piece unlike any other on the red carpet.

Hadid, 24, rocked a stunning gilded brass necklace inspired by the human lungs by designer Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli’s Fall 2021 collection. The piece is described by Schiaparelli as "Golden trompe l’œil lungs with rhinestones."

"Trompe l’œil" describes the artistic illusion of tricking the eye into perceiving a painted or flat detail as a three-dimensional object.

The runway pro also wore a long-sleeved dress in wool crepe with a low-cut neckline.

This is just the latest show-stopping look from the model, as she hit the red carpet for the film festival’s "Annette" screening last week in a curve-hugging black and white gown, featuring a high-fashion version of the scarf top trend.

The style maven also shut down Cannes in 2019 with a red-hot Roberto Cavalli gown.