Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Style
Published

Bella Hadid covers breasts with golden lungs necklace at Cannes

The piece of art was designed by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli’s Fall 2021 collection

By Jessica Bennett | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 11 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 11

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Bella Hadid turned heads during the Cannes Film Festival Sunday when she arrived wearing a statement piece unlike any other on the red carpet.

Hadid, 24, rocked a stunning gilded brass necklace inspired by the human lungs by designer Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli’s Fall 2021 collection. The piece is described by Schiaparelli as "Golden trompe l’œil lungs with rhinestones."

"Trompe l’œil" describes the artistic illusion of tricking the eye into perceiving a painted or flat detail as a three-dimensional object.

BELLA HADID DONS BARELY THERE TOP IN PARIS

The runway pro also wore a long-sleeved dress in wool crepe with a low-cut neckline.

Bella Hadid at Cannes Film Festival in a necklace inspired by the human lungs by designer Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli’s Fall 2021 collection.

Bella Hadid at Cannes Film Festival in a necklace inspired by the human lungs by designer Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli’s Fall 2021 collection. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

This is just the latest show-stopping look from the model, as she hit the red carpet for the film festival’s "Annette" screening last week in a curve-hugging black and white gown, featuring a high-fashion version of the scarf top trend.

BELLA HADID SEEMINGLY CONFIRMS SHE'S IN A NEW RELATIONSHIP ON SOCIAL MEDIA

The style maven also shut down Cannes in 2019 with a red-hot Roberto Cavalli gown.

On Our Radar