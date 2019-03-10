Pete Davidson compares R. Kelly fans to Catholic church supporters, addresses Kate Beckinsale romance on 'SNL'

Pete Davidson tackled the R. Kelly sex abuse scandal on “Saturday Night Live” and compared the R&B singer’s fans to Catholic church supporters.

Davidson appeared in the “Weekend Update” segment Saturday night and began his appearance by calling R. Kelly, who was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse, a “monster” and “should go to jail forever.” He then likened the R. Kelly allegations to the Catholic church child abuse scandal.

“But if you support the Catholic church, isn’t that the same thing as being an R. Kelly fan? I don’t really see the difference — only one’s music is significantly better,” Davidson said, which received boos and laughs from the audience.

Davidson continued by mentioning music fans’ struggle to stop listening to songs by R. Kelly and Michael Jackson, two music icons with a slew of hit songs. Jackson was also accused of pedophilia that was detailed in the HBO documentary, “Leaving Neverland.”

"Look, I'm not saying it's an easy decision, I'm just saying, you don't know how good someone's music is until you find out they're a pedophile,” the comedian said. "And the reason everyone's so upset is because R. Kelly and Michael Jackson made great music. If I found out Macklemore did some weird stuff, I'd be happy to free up the space on my iPhone."

Davidson gave advice to fans who want to continue to listen to Kelly’s music amid the allegations of sexual abuse.

“Pretending these people never existed is maybe not the solution. The rule should be … you could appreciate their work, but you only if you admit what they did,” he said.

Davidson ended his appearance on a lighter note by addressing his new relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale, who is 20 years older than the comedian.

“Apparently, people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. But it doesn't really bother us,” Davidson said before naming off celebrities in relationships with big age gaps.