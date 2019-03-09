R. Kelly released from Cook County Jail after $161,000 in child support is paid on his behalf

R&B singer R. Kelly was released from Cook County Jail Saturday after $161,000 in child support was paid on his behalf.

Sophie Ansari, a spokeswoman for the Cook County Sheriff's Department, which operates the jail, said that the money was posted sometime Saturday morning. She did not immediately know who posted the money.

Kelly, 52, was ordered into custody on Wednesday by a judge after he said that he did not have the entire $161,000 he owed in child support. Last month, he was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse pertaining to four women, including three who were minors when the alleged abuse occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.