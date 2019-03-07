Kate Beckinsale gives cheeky response to meme about her passionate Pete Davidson make out session

Kate Beckinsale is laughing at memes about her recent passionate make-out session with Pete Davidson.

The 45-year-old actress left a cheeky comment on an Instagram post of a meme showing her and the “Saturday Night Live” star kissing while “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski sat next to them at a hockey game last weekend.

The meme, posted by user dietbroke_, labeled Davidson as the “guys with problems from childhood who I can ‘fix,’” while Beckinsale was “me.” Porowski, sitting awkwardly next to them, was the “wholesome guys with good paying jobs who text back and have no baggage.”

“Antoni is gay, if that helps clarify at all,” Beckinsale commented on the post.

Beckinsale and Davidson, 25, seemed to confirm dating rumors on Sunday when they were pictured making out in Madison Square Garden during the hockey game between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals.

Rumors of a possible romance began in January when they were spotted getting cozy at a Netflix party following the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. A source previously told Fox News they were sipping Champagne and acting “kind of flirty.”

Beckinsale has since continued to respond to social media users’ comments about her new man.

"Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson,” one user commented on Beckinsale’s black-and-white photo of her mother, actress Judy Loe, in January.

"No that's my mother. Easy mistake,” Beckinsale responded.

The actress also hit back at a user who said he was “disappointed in her dating choices.” She then responded, “fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say.”

Beckinsale and Davidson’s relationship also got the stamp of approval from the “SNL” star’s friend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

“I love that s—,” Kelly told TMZ, adding that it took him “15 seconds” to see the new couple had good chemistry.

“She’s rad,” Kelly said of Beckinsale.