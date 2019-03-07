Pete Davidson gets huge tattoo of unicorn on arm, possibly his biggest one yet

Comedian Pete Davidson has some new ink.

The “Saturday Night Live” star recently got a tattoo of a unicorn that spans from the 25-year-old’s elbow to nearly his shoulder, Refinery29 reported. Davidson was inked by New York City artist Ryan Mullins of Top Shelf Tattoos.

The artist took to Instagram Thursday with photos of the finished product — just one day after he posted a photo of himself tattooing the comedian.

While it’s not clear what prompted Davidson to choose the mythical creature for his new body art, the tattoo is possibly his biggest to-date, Page Six reported.

Davidson, who was recently spotted smooching actress Kate Beckinsale at a hockey game, is no stranger to the tattoo parlor. In fact, following his breakup with former fiancée Ariana Grande, the “SNL” star covered a tattoo that was inspired by his ex-lover with the word “cursed.”

Fox News' Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.