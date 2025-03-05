Sharon Stone took Joan Collins’ advice to avoid doing two things after 40

Sharon Stone isn't letting her age define her.

The "Basic Instinct" actress turns 67 next week, and she told The Sunday Times that she still loves her body.

"A lot of people give up as they get older," she said in the interview published this week. "They let go of their body because it’s collapsing anyway, or it’s like, ‘I’m not defined by my body any more.’"

She continued, "But you still have to love that body. I joke that my underarms have pleats now. I think, ‘Well, I had beautiful arms and now they’re strong and painting [she is an artist] and like angel wings. So what if they have pleats? Maybe that’s what makes them wonderful now.’"

She said that she was once at romance novelist Jackie Collins' house playing billiards when her sister, "Dynasty" actress Joan Collins, jokingly told her two things to never do after turning 40.

"Joan said: ‘Let me give you a tip. After 40, never get on top and never wave goodbye.’"

She added, "Joan once described a man to me as a ‘bungalow — everything downstairs, nothing upstairs.’ She’s so funny."

Stone also revealed that she had it added to her film contracts that she gets to keep all of her clothes from every movie after a studio once decided to sell her underwear from an early film she did.

"After I did a television film in the 1980s, they sold my wardrobe at a discount at the studio to make their money back, and they were selling my underwear," she told The Times. "I was so embarrassed and uncomfortable that the crew guys were rummaging around in my underpants, I thought ‘never again.’ So I had it put into my contracts that I keep all my clothes from films, unless they are studio rentals."

She said she keeps her infamous white minidress from "Basic Instinct" in a safe, but she "has a ton of shoes from that movie in my closet, like black split-toe Gucci heels and strappy gold-studded ones."

The rest of her costumes are in storage, she said.

"The clothes from 'Casino’' were magnificent. What an amazing job Rita Ryack, the costume designer, did. I took the Pucci jacket that Ginger dies in."

She also joked that dressing for the red carpet now makes her feel a little like Mrs. Potato Head.

"It’s like an entire transformation," she admitted. "I call it the Mrs. Potato Head moment. We put on the face, we put on the dress, and we shove her out of the door."