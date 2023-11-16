‘Dynasty’ star Joan Collins addresses 32-year age gap with 5th husband: It’s ‘just a number’

For Joan Collins, the fifth time’s the charm.

The "Dynasty" star married husband no. 5 – producer Percy Gibson – in 2002. And after kissing plenty of frogs, Collins believes she has finally found her prince.

"First of all, we were great pals before we got married," the actress explained to Fox News Digital. "We worked together on a play… We enjoyed each other’s company. We hung out together. And we saw each other the following year. We wrote love letters – it was a gradual thing. And we realized that we were very much on the same wavelength."

"He is a really nice, kind, grounded person," the 90-year-old shared. "Many of the people that I’ve been with – and I’m not going to specify which ones – have been either neurotic, slightly unbalanced, or gotten into different things."

Collins recently shared her love story with Gibson, 58, in a new memoir, "Behind the Shoulder Pads: Tales I Tell My Friends." It details her decades-long career in Hollywood.

Critics have previously pointed out the couple’s 32-year age gap. But for Collins, it’s "just a number." She noted that it’s "never too late" to find love at any stage in life.

"That’s how we both feel," she explained. "And we were friends first, above anything else."

She noted that they both share the same drive, which has been part of the secret behind their lasting union.

"I was born with a tremendous enthusiasm for life," she said. "My mother used to say that I never kept still when I was a child. I used to do five different things at once. I would be doing a crossword puzzle, making a doll’s house, reading, painting, trying to become a detective – all at once!"

"Life is a gift," she stressed. "That’s why they call it the present – it’s a gift. And so many people waste it. It’s so sad. It’s a gift, and it does not last for a long time."

In the book, Collins wrote that Gibson wasn’t concerned about the age difference because "I have great vitality and enthusiasm for life and all it has to offer."

"Percy often admits that I can wear him out!" she wrote.

Today, Collins has no regrets – even after she and her former fiancé Warren Beatty called it quits. Collins and Beatty began dating in 1959 and were engaged a year later before splitting.

"We were both too young, too selfish, too ambitious," Collins reflected. "It just wasn’t right. I mean, I’ve had a lot of relationships. I had a lot of marriages. They don’t last. Luckily, you get older, and I met the man who’s the right person for me for the rest of my life. We’ve been together ever since. And we’re very, very happily married."

"Breakups happen," Collins shrugged. "It can happen based on different things."

In the book, Collins claimed that when she told Beatty she was pregnant, her then-beau told her she needed to get an abortion to protect their Hollywood careers. Even though they were already engaged, Collins said she wasn’t a fan of shotgun weddings.

"He was only 23, a struggling wannabe actor with a potentially great career as a sex symbol ahead of him if the future movies he was angling for came to fruition," Collins wrote.

Collins said she did get an abortion – and there are no hard feelings against Beatty, 86. Collins admitted she wasn’t ready for motherhood either.

"He was absolutely right," she told Fox News Digital.

A spokesperson for Beatty didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Collins went on to have two children with her second husband, actor/singer/songwriter Anthony Newley, and another child with her third husband, businessman Ron Kass.

"Motherhood has been wonderful," said Collins. "I’m very close to my children. We talk all the time. I wouldn’t have it any other way."