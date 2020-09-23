Sharon Stone says Robert De Niro was her best on-screen kisser: ‘It was pretty fabulous’

Sharon Stone didn’t hesitate when it came to naming Robert De Niro as her best on-screen kisser.

The actors worked together as husband and wife in the 1995 movie "Casino."

Stone’s character was a former prostitute-turned-hustler while De Niro played a mob boss of Tangiers Casino.

The actress, 62, appeared on Andy Cohen's “Watch What Happens Live” on Tuesday when a caller asked who her best and worst on-screen kissers were.

ROBERT DE NIRO'S LAWYER SAYS CORONAVIRUS HAS CAUSED THE ACTOR FINANCIAL STRAIN

“Robert De Niro was for sure the best kisser,” Stone declared. “Bob was far and away the best kisser.”

She explained, “He was the actor that I admired the most. My whole career I just wanted to be able to sit across the table from Robert De Niro and hold my own. Maybe because I just held him in such extraordinary high regard, it was the pinnacle of the kissing moment for me.”

“I was just so madly in love with him as an actress to start with that he probably could’ve hit me in the head with a hammer and I would’ve been like, ‘Oh, yeah!’” Stone jokingly said. “It was pretty fabulous.”

SHARON STONE, 62, REFLECTS ON BEING A SEX SYMBOL: 'REALLY?'

In comparison to other on-screen kissers, the Emmy winner said every kiss she had after De Niro was “just meh.”

Stone received her only Oscar nomination for best actress for her role in “Casino.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time she and De Niro acted side by side, the latter was already a two-time Oscar winner for his roles in “Raging Bull” and “The Godfather Part II.”