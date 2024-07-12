Sharon Stone, 66, recreates ‘Basic Instinct’ scene in racy lingerie and heels

Sharon Stone is channeling her inner "Basic Instinct" character, Catherine Tramell.

On Thursday, the famed actress – who rose to fame in the 1990s with breakthrough roles in "Basic Instinct" and "Casino" – posted a photo of herself recreating an iconic scene from the Paul Verhoeven-directed hit film.

In the photo posted to Instagram, Stone wore a red, laced lingerie ensemble and crossed her legs while sitting in a luxurious white and gold chair. Paired with strappy blue heels and a chunky white-pearled necklace, Stone gazed into the camera lens with a slight smirk.

"BASICALLY ….YOURS," she captioned the post.

The post resembles the iconic "Basic Instinct" scene in which her character was being interrogated by the police.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the comparison and offer Stone plenty of praise.

"Sharon is a timeless muse!" one user wrote. "Her beauty and confidence are simply stunning."

"This is what we want to see more, women of a certain age bold and daring," another wrote.

Earlier this year, the actress opened up about how "expensive" it is to be a Hollywood actress.

"It’s very expensive to be famous," Stone told InStyle for their Confidence Issue. "You go out to dinner, and there’s 15 people at the table, and who gets the check? You get the $3,000 dinner check every single time."

During an appearance on U.K.’s " Good Morning Britain " in May, Stone spoke about how her career significantly pivoted from acting to activism after suffering the "near-death experience" over 20 years ago.

"I went to the first hospital and had an MRI and had this near-death experience and then was transferred to a specialized hospital. I continued to bleed into my brain for nine days before my best friend convinced [the doctors] to look again," she said. "Thank God they did, because they realized what was going on and how it had happened and were able to repair it at the last moment."

"It was really one of those beautiful miracles," she added. "Of course I'm a different person. I have an invisible disability. People can help you when they see you are walking with crutches, but when you are having a bit of a problem with brain function, people don’t know that you need help with that."

The actress, who has now spent over 20 years as an activist for the World Health Organization, said her first step of recovery lasted about "seven years."

"That’s a long time to lose your momentum," she said.

"In seven years, you’re no longer the flavor of the time, you no longer have box office heat, the same people you were working with are no longer in power anymore," she added. "Everything changes, and people don’t really care about that person anymore. It’s like going back to your old job seven years later … you don’t just walk back into your job and think nothing’s changed."

"I was sort of hurt that the world moved on without me," she admitted. "But I've kind of gotten over it now."

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the mom of three said she's no longer holding onto any bitterness.

"I decided to stay present and let go," she said. "I decided not to hang onto being sick or to any bitterness or anger. If you bite into the seed of bitterness, it never leaves you. But if you hold faith, even if that faith is the size of a mustard seed, you will survive."

"So, I live for joy now," she added. "I live for purpose."