Timeless beauty and "Basic Instinct" star Sharon Stone stuns in films and on the red carpet

American actress and former model Sharon Stone is an award winning activist and Golden Globe recipient

By Amanda Cappelli | Fox News
    Sharon Stone is well-known for her role in the 1992 drama mystery "Basic Instinct." She acted opposite Michael Douglas in the classic film. The movie was nominated for two Oscars. (Pool ARNAL/GARCIA/PICOT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

    Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas photographed during a scene in "Basic Instinct." The film was in the top 50 highest-grossing films of the 90s. (TriStar/Getty Images)

    Before her Hollywood successes in the 90s, Stone acted in TV shows and movies in the 80s including Woody Allen's "Stardust Memories," "Deadly Blessing," and "Irreconcilable Differences." (Frank Carroll/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

    Sharon Stone appeared in her breakthrough role in 1990 when she starred in Paul Verhoeven’s "Total Recall." (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

    Stone reprised her role as Catherine Tramell in "Basic Instinct 2," released in 2006. Here, she is photographed at the movie's premiere. (Jim Spellman/WireImage)

    In 1995, Stone starred in the Martin Scorsese film "Casino" alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. She received an Oscar nomination for "Best Actress in a Leading Role." (Universal Pictures/Getty Images)

    In 1995, Stone was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

    Sharon Stone has three children including Roan Joseph Bronstein, Laird Vonne Stone, and Quinn Kelly Stone. She adopted Roan, photographed here, with her second husband, Phil Bronstein, in 2000. Stone and Phil divorced in 2004. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    Stone adopted her second son, Laird Vonne Stone, in 2005 and her third son Quinn Kelley Stone in 2006. ( Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

    Sharon Stone in Dolce and Gabanna at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022. (Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

