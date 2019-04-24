Serena Williams says she was a 'perfectionist' when hosting Meghan Markle's lavish baby shower

Meghan Markle came under a lot of scrutiny and criticism for her lavish baby shower, but the Duchess of Sussex wasn't the one who put it all together.

That would be her best friend, living tennis legend Serena Williams.

The tennis legend opened up about the A-list New York City bash to celebrate Baby Sussex — and the intense pressure she was under to make it the best.

Speaking to Business of Fashion just before presenting at the Oscars in February, Williams, 37, said in an interview released Wednesday, "Planning something like that takes a lot of effort. I'm a perfectionist, so I'm like, 'Let's make it perfect.' It's been a lot the last few days."

Markle, 37, got some side-eye from royal experts for the extravagance of her baby shower.

She reportedly took a $100,000 private jet paid for by a pal in Toronto for the trip, and Williams is said to have paid the $75,000 per night for the expecting Duchess of Sussex's lodging and party at swanky The Mark hotel in New York's Upper East Side.

“A lot has been made of how much the shower has cost, but this is not being paid for by the taxpayers, but by her friends, so I really don’t see why anyone should have a problem with it,” royal expert Katie Nicholl said previously. “It is the case that a baby shower is more of an American phenomenon than a British one and I am told Meghan was very keen to have a shower and thrilled that her friends Serena Williams and Amal Clooney offered to host the party. They really pulled out all the stops and made it a fabulous celebration for Meghan.”

In addition to Williams and Clooney, other stars in attendance including Gayle King, Markle's stylist pal Jessica Mulroney and former "Suits" co-star Abigail Spencer.

Markle and Prince Harry's baby is due in late April or early May.