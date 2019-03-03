Meghan Markle's friends riding publicity wave after star-studded baby shower

Meghan Markle’s friends are raking in publicity by being close to her.

Designer Misha Nonoo appeared on “Today” to reveal her wardrobe must-haves, and NBC introduced her as the person believed to have introduced Prince Harry and the former “Suits” star.

But when she went live on-air, Nonoo clammed up.

Asked if she had introduced them, she said: “I don’t discuss personal relationships, at all, but I’m very happy for them,” but did admit that Markle was “glowing.”

Meantime Markle’s BFF, stylist Jessica Mulroney, landed a plum gig on “GMA,” though she also won’t talk about the royals, according to reports.

She is on contract with the network while Nonoo wasn’t paid for her appearance on NBC.

And Markle flew home from the shower wearing a cap promoting her pal Abigail Spencer’s new TV show, and wearing an $850 “Mummy” necklace that celeb designer Jennifer Meyer promoted on Instagram.

We previously revealed how brands that helped coordinate Markle’s NYC baby shower weren’t shy online.

Jennifer Zabinski Events promoted itself via an article on the shower posted by HarperBazaar.com, and Lewis Miller floral design boasted online about teaching an “amazing” flower class at the shower while also plugging the brands behind the dessert buffet, baby shower games, and more.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.