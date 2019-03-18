Meghan Markle having second baby shower at Buckingham Palace: report

Meghan Markle will have yet another baby shower, a new report claims, this time across the pond.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, raised eyebrows with her star-studded baby shower last month in New York City, and now she'll reportedly have a second celebration at Buckingham Palace.

Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, will likely attend her second shower.

"Doria is coming to a baby shower here. It will be a small gathering of five or six people," a source told The Daily Mail.

The source said that Victoria Beckham will also likely attend.

Markle reportedly wanted to host the celebration at Frogmore Cottage, but her and Prince Harry's future home is said to still be undergoing renovations and security additions.

Her New York shower included guests Amal Clooney, "Suits" co-star Abigail Spencer, Gayle King, Serena Williams and longtime pal stylist Jessica Mulroney.

Kate Middleton was not in attendance, though there is speculation she may attend the Buckingham Palace baby shower.

Markle is currently on maternity leave from official royal engagements.

Markle and Prince Harry's bundle of joy is due in late April or early May.

A rep for Kensington Palace did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.