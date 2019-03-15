George Clooney explains why he supports his friend Meghan Markle

George Clooney made headlines last month when he publicly spoke out in support of his friend, Meghan Markle.

Now he did it again. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, the actor reiterated his feelings about the way she's been treated by both the American and British press.

"I think it's a little unfair," he said. "I've seen it, when the press can turn on you for sort of ridiculous reasons and for almost nothing and it seemed to be a little unjust since she hadn't done anything except just happen to live her life."

"She's a really kind and smart and intelligent young woman and they're a really wonderful, loving couple," he said of the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry. "Most of it you can just shrug off and not pay attention to, but sometimes it's unkind."

Clooney previously compared the treatment of Markle to the treatment of the late Princess Diana. During the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif., he told reporters, "She's been pursued and vilified."

"She's a woman who is seven months pregnant and she is being pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that [Princess] Diana was, and it's history repeating itself... and we've seen how that ends."

Princess Diana was infamously killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 after being chased by paparazzi.

Clooney and his wife, British-born international human-rights lawyer Amal Clooney, attended Meghan and Harry's star-studded wedding in May 2018 at Windsor Castle.

The two couples have reportedly grown close over the past year. The royal pair reportedly vacationed at the actor's villa in Lake Como, Italy, in August 2018.