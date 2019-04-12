Gayle King agrees with Oprah Winfrey's remarks about Meghan Markle being portrayed unfairly

Gayle King agrees with fellow TV personality Oprah Winfrey that the public is being a little hard on Meghan Markle.

Winfrey appeared on “CBS This Morning” to discuss a new mental health partnership initiative with Prince Harry. There, she revealed that she feels the way the Duchess of Sussex is being portrayed is “unfair.”

“I think she’s being portrayed unfairly, and I feel that if people really knew her they would know that she is not only everything we perceive of her in being graceful and dynamic in holding that position, but she just has a wonderful, warm, giving, loving heart,” Winfrey, 65, said of the Duchess of Sussex, 37. “I think it’s very unfair.”

Speaking with ET at The Hollywood Reporter’s 9th Annual Powerful People in Media event, King, who attended Markle’s baby shower in New York City, noted that she agrees with Winfrey.

“I don't think she's being treated fairly, I don't. I think she is sweet, she is loving, she is kind. She's extremely generous with her time and her spirit, and I wish we heard more about that," King said.

Despite feeling that the public has the wrong idea about Markle, King explained that she’s in good spirits ahead of the birth of her first child with Prince Harry.

“She’s doing OK. She’s doing alright. We don’t have to worry about Meghan Markle and [Prince] Harry,” she told the outlet. “They're really going to be just fine.”

The 64-year-old journalist revealed she’s getting ready to go to England to cover the birth of Meghan and Harry’s child. She told ET that she respects the couple’s decision to break with royal protocol and not pose with their baby outside the hospital.

“I think the beauty of what Harry and Meghan can do, because it's highly unlikely he will be king, they can really live a different kind of life. They're still part of the royal family, they love being part of the royal family and all that comes with that, but I think it also gives them breathing room for things that aren't traditional," she said. "Listen, nothing about their relationship is traditional, and I think that's a great thing."