Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Meghan Markle
Published

Gayle King reveals why Meghan Markle didn’t open gifts at NYC baby shower

By Julius Young | Fox News
close
Pregnant Meghan Markle arrives in New York City for royal baby showerVideo

Pregnant Meghan Markle arrives in New York City for royal baby shower

Meghan Markle received a number of gifts at her New York baby shower but refrained from opening any of them – going against traditional baby shower etiquette in the process, Gayle King revealed Thursday.

“She wants to do that when [Prince] Harry and her are back together, so I really don’t know what everybody got her,” King told her colleagues on “CBS This Morning.” “I think I got her something very nice.”

King was photographed outside the Mark Hotel carrying a colorful polka dot gift bag for the Duchess of Sussex as she entered the shower, which was also attended by Serena Williams and Amal Clooney.

Gayle King arrives at the Mark Hotel for Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's baby shower on Wednesday in New York City.

Gayle King arrives at the Mark Hotel for Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's baby shower on Wednesday in New York City. (Getty)

Furthermore, King said that during one of the planned activities at the shower guests made their own floral arrangements, which were donated to a number of charities.

“I thought it was a very sweet thing, it just speaks to who she is. She’s very kind, she’s very generous and a really, really sweet person,” King said, though she remained coy on any additional details.

“A good time was had by all, that’s what I’ll say … it was a very, very small private affair and just a very special time for her.”

Markle, 37, is due in April.

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @Raye_SoCal.