Gayle King reveals why Meghan Markle didn’t open gifts at NYC baby shower

Meghan Markle received a number of gifts at her New York baby shower but refrained from opening any of them – going against traditional baby shower etiquette in the process, Gayle King revealed Thursday.

“She wants to do that when [Prince] Harry and her are back together, so I really don’t know what everybody got her,” King told her colleagues on “CBS This Morning.” “I think I got her something very nice.”

King was photographed outside the Mark Hotel carrying a colorful polka dot gift bag for the Duchess of Sussex as she entered the shower, which was also attended by Serena Williams and Amal Clooney.

Furthermore, King said that during one of the planned activities at the shower guests made their own floral arrangements, which were donated to a number of charities.

“I thought it was a very sweet thing, it just speaks to who she is. She’s very kind, she’s very generous and a really, really sweet person,” King said, though she remained coy on any additional details.

“A good time was had by all, that’s what I’ll say … it was a very, very small private affair and just a very special time for her.”

Markle, 37, is due in April.