'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause confirms new romance with Australian musician G Flip

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chrishell Stause confirmed she's in a new relationship with nonbinary Australian drummer G Flip during the first "Selling Sunset" reunion, which aired at midnight on Netflix.

The 40-year-old real estate agent admitted she "recently met someone" after discussing her ill-fated, months-long romance with her boss Jason Oppenheim, which played out during season five of the popular reality show.

"You guys just saw me have this serious relationship, and I hope to have a family, but I've also taken off some of the pressure on myself. I'm just kind of enjoying right now and having a lot of fun, and dating," she said.

"Listen you don't get to choose where to meet someone. You don't choose where you meet someone in your life. Recently, I've met someone who is in a different place in their life as well."

She told reunion moderator Tan France: "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician."

Fox News Digital has reached out to both Stause's and G Flip's representatives for comments.

JASON OPPENHEIM STILL "HEALING" FROM CHRISHELL STAUSE BREAKUP

"It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story," she said of their unique first meeting. "I come from soaps. I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like, 'Yes, let's do that.'"

The video, "Get Me Outta Here," shows Stause dancing in a convenience store and then sharing a kiss with G Flip.

The couple has since been spotted together around Los Angeles, and sources told People Magazine that Stause even moved the 27-year-old singer into her $3.3 million Hollywood Hills home she purchased last year, paid in part with funds used after selling her wedding ring from ex-husband Justin Hartley.

"The smile that's been on your face makes me very happy. I'm very proud of you," Oppenheim told his ex-girlfriend.

SELLING SUNSET'S MAYA VANDER REVEALS SHE HAD A STILLBIRTH

Stause — who released her first book, "Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work," in February — and Oppenheim ended their romance in December after five months of dating due to different future desires, primarily her interest in having children.

Oppenheim cried during the reunion as he spoke about their split: "There's a sadness and loss I think, and watching the show made it more difficult, brought it back up."

He added: "It's been a few months, but I'm still just going through stuff, and I think there was a lot of love between us, and I still care about her very much. This has been a very difficult breakup.

"I can never think more highly of someone than I do Chrishell. She was an amazing girlfriend, and she would be an amazing mom. It's not that I think I made the wrong decision — it's just that I had a lot of respect and still have the upmost respect for Chrishell and still love her as much today. It's difficult."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She responded: "I actually came into today feeling like really strong and confident and where we've been able to get our friendship — I mean, obviously, Jason is not one to show emotion very often, so that just completely caught me off guard.

"It makes it very difficult when you still have feelings there, It's easier to get over someone when they p--s you off. In this case, it's just been a little more tough."

Stause and Oppenheim revealed their relationship on Instagram last summer while on a trip to the Mediterranean with a few cast members and a camera crew for the streaming giant.

Before the end of the year, their relationship had played its course, as she was intent on having a family, and he was comfortable living a life without children.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward," she wrote in a caption announcing their breakup last year.

The former "Dancing with the Stars" competitor has been honest and open about her fertility journey as well and shared in September 2020 that she froze her eggs to take less pressure off dating while also family planning.

Stause made the decision shortly after her ex, Justin Hartley, allegedly blindsided her with a divorce via text as cameras rolled on "Selling Sunset" in 2019. They were married in October 2017 after dating for nearly four years, and their divorce was finalized in 2021.