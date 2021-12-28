Expand / Collapse search
Chrishell Stause wows in leopard print bikini during Mexican getaway following split from boss Jason Oppenheim

Reality star was joined by her co-star Emma Hernan

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 12/27 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 12/27

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Chrishell Stause isn't letting her recent breakup get her down.

The "Selling Sunset" star is enjoying a Mexican getaway with co-star Emma Hernan and is showcasing just what her ex, Jason Oppenheim, is missing.

In new photos, the 40-year-old reality star wows in a cheetah print bikini while on a tropical retreat in Cabo San Lucas – a popular celebrity hotspot during the winter months.

‘Selling Sunset’ star Chrishell Stause enjoys a fun-filled vacation in Mexico.

‘Selling Sunset’ star Chrishell Stause enjoys a fun-filled vacation in Mexico. (HEM / BACKGRID)

She was spotted letting loose while sipping on a frozen beverage near a poolside bar in the sunshine with her pal.

Earlier this week, Stause shared a sneak peek of her vacation in paradise on Instagram, boasting about sleeping eleven hours and waking up to a picturesque view of the beach.

Chrishell Stause was joined by her ‘Selling Sunset’ co-star Emma Hernan. The two dazzled in bikinis. 

Chrishell Stause was joined by her ‘Selling Sunset’ co-star Emma Hernan. The two dazzled in bikinis.  (HEM / BACKGRID )

"If grateful, excited, and please don't bother me was a person…your girl right here," Stause wrote online.

She also shared a boomerang video with her co-star poolside.

The Netflix co-stars let loose poolside and enjoyed some beverages.

The Netflix co-stars let loose poolside and enjoyed some beverages. (HEM / BACKGRID )

The Netflix star's week of R&R comes on the heels of her split from her co-star and boss, Jason Oppenheim. 

The Oppenheim Group co-founder and Stause revealed on their respective Instagram accounts that their relationship had fizzled after just five months. They stressed that despite the split, they remain on good terms.

"Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward," Stause partially wrote in a statement.

Chrishell shared a peek at her dreamy slice of paradise to her Instagram Stories, captioning a snapshot of an oceanside view in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, 'I just slept ELEVEN hours and woke up to this! If grateful, excited, and please don't bother me was a person…your girl right here.'

Chrishell shared a peek at her dreamy slice of paradise to her Instagram Stories, captioning a snapshot of an oceanside view in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, 'I just slept ELEVEN hours and woke up to this! If grateful, excited, and please don't bother me was a person…your girl right here.' (HEM / BACKGRID)

Meanwhile, Oppenheim announced: "While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another. She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.

"While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another. Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one off the best things that ever happened to me," Oppenheim concluded.

The two confirmed their relationship in July, but Stause told E! News back in August that they'd begun their relationship two months before going public.

Emma Hernan is the newest cast member of ‘Selling Sunset.’ The realtor joined the show in Season 4. The reality star joined Chrishell Stause for some fun in the sun in Cabo San Lucas this week.

Emma Hernan is the newest cast member of ‘Selling Sunset.’ The realtor joined the show in Season 4. The reality star joined Chrishell Stause for some fun in the sun in Cabo San Lucas this week. (HEM / BACKGRID)

Hernan recently joined the "Selling Sunset" cast in Season 4 and the 30-year-old is reportedly the youngest realtor at the Oppenheim Group to star in the show.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hernan shared her previous support for Stause's relationship with Oppenheim.

Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan socialize poolside.

Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan socialize poolside. (HEM / BACKGRID)

"I love seeing them together. They are so cute. They are genuinely in love and genuinely hardworking people, and it’s nice to be around them," she said.

Stause was previously married to "This is Us" star Justin Hartley. Hartley filed for divorce in 2019 after two years of marriage.

He cited irreconcilable differences as his reason for the split. Stause's reaction to the divorce filing was previously documented on "Selling Sunset."

Melissa Roberto covers entertainment at Foxnews.com. You can reach her at Melissa.Roberto@fox.com.

