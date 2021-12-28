Chrishell Stause wows in leopard print bikini during Mexican getaway following split from boss Jason Oppenheim

Chrishell Stause isn't letting her recent breakup get her down.

The "Selling Sunset" star is enjoying a Mexican getaway with co-star Emma Hernan and is showcasing just what her ex, Jason Oppenheim, is missing.

In new photos, the 40-year-old reality star wows in a cheetah print bikini while on a tropical retreat in Cabo San Lucas – a popular celebrity hotspot during the winter months.

JULIA ROBERTS, 54, STUNS IN BUBBLEGUM PINK SWIMSUIT DURING AUSTRALIA BEACH OUTING WITH FAMILY

She was spotted letting loose while sipping on a frozen beverage near a poolside bar in the sunshine with her pal.

Earlier this week, Stause shared a sneak peek of her vacation in paradise on Instagram, boasting about sleeping eleven hours and waking up to a picturesque view of the beach.

CELEBRITIES' HOTTEST RED CARPET LOOKS OF 2021

"If grateful, excited, and please don't bother me was a person…your girl right here," Stause wrote online.

She also shared a boomerang video with her co-star poolside.

The Netflix star's week of R&R comes on the heels of her split from her co-star and boss, Jason Oppenheim.

The Oppenheim Group co-founder and Stause revealed on their respective Instagram accounts that their relationship had fizzled after just five months. They stressed that despite the split, they remain on good terms.

"Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward," Stause partially wrote in a statement.

Meanwhile, Oppenheim announced: "While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another. She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another. Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one off the best things that ever happened to me," Oppenheim concluded.

The two confirmed their relationship in July, but Stause told E! News back in August that they'd begun their relationship two months before going public.

Hernan recently joined the "Selling Sunset" cast in Season 4 and the 30-year-old is reportedly the youngest realtor at the Oppenheim Group to star in the show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hernan shared her previous support for Stause's relationship with Oppenheim.

"I love seeing them together. They are so cute. They are genuinely in love and genuinely hardworking people, and it’s nice to be around them," she said.

Stause was previously married to "This is Us" star Justin Hartley. Hartley filed for divorce in 2019 after two years of marriage.

He cited irreconcilable differences as his reason for the split. Stause's reaction to the divorce filing was previously documented on "Selling Sunset."