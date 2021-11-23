'Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim says cast supported Chrishell Stause relationship except 'one agent'

"Selling Sunset" stars Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause went public with their relationship in late July while vacationing in Italy together.

The couple grew close filming the popular Netflix reality TV series over the past few years and their friendship soon blossomed into romance.

Oppenheim, the broker whose name is on the door (along with his twin brother's), spoke with Fox News Digital about Season 4 of the highly-anticipated series known for its glitzy Los Angeles real estate listings and even more glamourous agents.

The 44-year-old admitted he's changed for the better since season one premiered in 2019. "I was kind of a nightmare [during the first season. I was just so anxious and stressed about, you know, protecting my brand and just kind of the unknown. [Reality TV] was just so new to me. I think I've definitely calmed down and become more deferential and taken more of a backseat to everything as the show has grown. I've become more comfortable with it. I think I probably just become more relaxed as a person," he said.

And while fans might see sparks fly between Stause, 40, and Oppenheim, more of their relationship will be covered in Season 5.

He said of their chemistry, "We've always been really good at communicating both before we started dating and it continued after."

"[Getting together] didn't feel weird to me. Sometimes I think things are going to be difficult, but again, we're so natural with each other that it's just easy," Oppenheim gushed. He said of filming together as partners instead of colleagues, "I think the closer you are to somebody, the easier it is to film with them. So we've always had a really easy time filming together."

The transition was made easier by the support of the cast who are also close friends. "We all have the same close friends. And I mean, they were extremely supportive. I think that there were comments made by, you know, at least one agent that wasn't supportive. But generally speaking, everyone's been extremely supportive."

He confessed it would be "more difficult" to have a girlfriend who was "outside our group" because the "women would have been much more judgemental."

Oppenheim finally commented on how blurred the line can become in the office between professional and personal issues. "A lot of these people are my best friends. So I spend a lot of time talking to them when they have issues. They involve me but I try to stay neutral and try to kind of separate professional issues from personal issues as much as I can because I think my job as a broker is to really deal with the professional issues," he reasoned.

Joining the cast in Season 4 are two new agents: Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan. The latter being a friend of Oppenheim's.

"I've known her for many years and she's a close friend of mine, so I was so happy when she joined the cast because I just had a lot of respect for her, and I know that she's a great agent," he said. While Vanessa "was truly someone that nobody knew. So it was a different transition."

"Selling Sunset" is available to stream Nov. 24 on Netflix.