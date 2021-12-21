Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim address split: 'One of the best things that has ever happened to me'

Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause are speaking out about their breakup.

Reports circulated earlier in the day that the two "Selling Sunset" stars had ended their relationship after five months after going public. The two confirmed such reports and addressed the split in separate statements.

Stause shared a sentimental message on Instagram on Tuesday night.

"I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships," she began. "It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for."

'SELLING SUNSET'S JASON OPPENHEIM SAYS CAST SUPPORTED CHRISHELL STAUSE RELATIONSHIP EXCEPT 'ONE AGENT'

She continued, explaining that "after many long heartfelt talks," she has chosen to see her relationship with Oppenheim as successful, "no matter what label is attached to it publicly."

The soap star then alluded to what led to the split.

'SELLING SUNSET' STAR JASON OPPENHEIM DISHES ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH CO-STAR CHRISHELL STAUSE

"Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward," Stause concluded.

Earlier in the evening, Oppenheim, founder of the Oppenheim Group, addressed the breakup in a statement shared on his Instagram story.

For the post, he shared a photo of himself, 44, and Stause, 40, embracing and smiling, writing the statement over the snap.

CHRISHELL STAUSE, JASON OPPENHEIM SPEND THANKSGIVING SERVING MEALS TO THE HOMELESS: ‘TONS TO BE THANKFUL FOR’

"While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another," he began. "She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another," he explained. "Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two confirmed their relationship in July, but Stause told E! News back in August that they'd begun their relationship two months before going public.