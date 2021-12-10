Expand / Collapse search
'Selling Sunset' star Maya Vander reveals she had a stillbirth: 'Hardest day of my life'

Vander is best known for her role on Netflix's 'Selling Sunset'

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
"Selling Sunset" star Maya Vander revealed she had a stillbirth. The real estate agent shared the news on Instagram Friday morning.

"Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks," Vander wrote. "I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone.

"What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the " when is your due date " question. You will always be in our heart Mason Miller.

The Israeli-born realtor shares a son named Aiden, 2, and a daughter, Elle, 1, with her husband.

The cast of ''Selling Sunset'' attend the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

The cast of ''Selling Sunset'' attend the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Vander revealed in July that she was expecting her third baby. "Here we go again ... baby number three will be our Christmas/Chanukah present," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Vander married her financier husband in 2017. While she shares photos of him occasionally on social media, she has not revealed his identity.

"For him to be on the show, unfortunately, it can actually maybe destroy his career," she told Page Six in 2020. "So I’d rather him not get involved. I tried to show him a little bit on social media just so people know that I do have a husband and he’s a nice guy. He’s a great guy."

