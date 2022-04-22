'Selling Sunset' star Jason Oppenheim still 'healing' from Chrishell Stause breakup amid Season 5 premiere

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jason Oppenheim admitted he's "still healing" from his breakup with co-star Chrishell Stause as Season 5 of "Selling Sunset" premieres.

Jason, who runs the Oppenheim group alongside his brother Brett Oppenheim, is having to watch his relationship with Stause play out all over again in the latest season of the reality show.

"That was tough," Jason told Page Six. "I did watch it a couple of days ago, and it was even more difficult than I expected, so I don’t think anyone should have to do that, to be honest."

Although it's been "several months" since the two split, Jason admitted he's "still processing."

"[I’m] still healing, still processing," Jason said. "I think — or I’d hoped — that maybe I’d … processed it better by now, but it’s clearly going to be a longer process than I expected."

Stause and Jason announced their relationship in July during a trip to Greece but later revealed they had actually begun dating two months prior.

Watching the relationship play out on TV has been a "bit of a setback" for Jason.

The real estate broker is "not looking forward" to filming the reunion and talking about his feelings toward Stause and the relationship.

"I don’t think it will help," he told the outlet. "I think it’s making things more difficult. Having to rewatch it has made things more difficult, and I think the reunion will make things more difficult."

The two announced their split in December, with both "Selling Sunset" stars revealing their family plans did not align.

The two considered starting a family, but Jason ultimately decided he wasn't ready to have children.

"While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends, and we will always love and support one another," Jason wrote on Instagram at the time. "She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.

"While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another," he explained. "Chrishell is an exceptional human being, and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me."