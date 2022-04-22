Expand / Collapse search
'Selling Sunset' star Jason Oppenheim still 'healing' from Chrishell Stause breakup amid Season 5 premiere

Jason and Chrishell announced their breakup in December

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Jason Oppenheim admitted he's "still healing" from his breakup with co-star Chrishell Stause as Season 5 of "Selling Sunset" premieres.

Jason, who runs the Oppenheim group alongside his brother Brett Oppenheim, is having to watch his relationship with Stause play out all over again in the latest season of the reality show.

"That was tough," Jason told Page Six. "I did watch it a couple of days ago, and it was even more difficult than I expected, so I don’t think anyone should have to do that, to be honest."

Although it's been "several months" since the two split, Jason admitted he's "still processing."

Jason Oppenheim opened up about the "healing" process as he deals with his breakup with Chrishell Stause and Season 5 of "Selling Sunset" premieres.

Jason Oppenheim opened up about the "healing" process as he deals with his breakup with Chrishell Stause and Season 5 of "Selling Sunset" premieres. (Getty Images)

CHRISHELL STAUSE, JASON OPPENHEIM ADDRESS SPLIT: ‘ONE OF THE BEST THINGS THAT HAS EVER HAPPENED TO ME’

"[I’m] still healing, still processing," Jason said. "I think — or I’d hoped — that maybe I’d … processed it better by now, but it’s clearly going to be a longer process than I expected."

Stause and Jason announced their relationship in July during a trip to Greece but later revealed they had actually begun dating two months prior.

Watching the relationship play out on TV has been a "bit of a setback" for Jason.

The real estate broker is "not looking forward" to filming the reunion and talking about his feelings toward Stause and the relationship.

Stause and Jason dated for months in 2021.

Stause and Jason dated for months in 2021. (Jamie McCarthy)

"I don’t think it will help," he told the outlet. "I think it’s making things more difficult. Having to rewatch it has made things more difficult, and I think the reunion will make things more difficult."

The two announced their split in December, with both "Selling Sunset" stars revealing their family plans did not align. 

The two considered starting a family, but Jason ultimately decided he wasn't ready to have children.

"While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends, and we will always love and support one another," Jason wrote on Instagram at the time. "She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.

The couple announced their split in December.

The couple announced their split in December. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another," he explained. "Chrishell is an exceptional human being, and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me."

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

