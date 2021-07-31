Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

‘Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause pack on PDA in Rome after she confirms romance with broker

Stause confirmed she was dating her reality star boss in PDA-filled photos from their vacation to Capri, Italy on Wednesday

By Julius Young | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 30 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 30

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Just hours after "Selling Sunset" stars Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause confirmed their workplace romance, the pair were spotted locking lips in romance-laden Rome.

Photographers snapped the long-rumored couple engaged in a passionate kiss while out on a lunch date during a vacation to the Italian capital near the city’s famous Spanish Steps before they ultimately left and headed to the famed Trevi fountain where they tossed coins into the world-famous monument.

Stause, 40, confirmed she was dating her reality star boss, 44, in PDA-filled photos from their vacation to Capri, Italy.

In a photo posted on Wednesday, Oppenheim can be seen kissing Stause’s neck. He responded to the photos with a heart emoji in the comments section.

NETFLIX'S ‘SELLING SUNSET’ STAR JASON OPPENHEIM ON HOW CORONAVIRUS HAS IMPACTED THE REAL ESTATE MARKET

'Selling Sunset' stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim passionately kiss during a romantic vacation in Rome. 

'Selling Sunset' stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim passionately kiss during a romantic vacation in Rome.  (Mega)

Oppenheim previously dated Mary Fitzgerald – who also works at his brokerage and he told Fox News in November that balancing the intertwining business and personal aspects of his life is a breeze given the familial approach he takes to his employees.

"It's not difficult at all for me. And the reason being is that many of the people at this brokerage are longtime, very close – some of my best friends and I love the people who work at this brokerage," he said. "And yes, Mary and I had a romantic relationship."

HEATHER RAE YOUNG SAYS TAREK EL MOUSSA WILL APPEAR ON 'SELLING SUNSET' AFTER 'NETFLIX AND HGTV CAME TO AN AGREEMENT'

"But quite honestly, what I deal with, with Mary, which is both a personal/friendship relationship is the same thing I have with everyone, to be honest. I'm very close with everyone here," he added.

While Oppenheim said it would be one thing if Fitzgerald was his only close friend, the fact that many of the agents are some of his best friends in life, everyone in their circle of understands the arrangements "and by the way, they're all my really close friends, too."

‘Selling Sunset’ star Chrishell Stause confirmed she’s dating famed real estate broker Jason Oppenheim, who also happens to be her boss.<strong> </strong> (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Jane Owen PR)

‘Selling Sunset’ star Chrishell Stause confirmed she’s dating famed real estate broker Jason Oppenheim, who also happens to be her boss.<strong> </strong> (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Jane Owen PR) (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Jane Owen PR)

"So I don't think it's a problem," he maintained. "I mean, two of my best male friends are at this brokerage, and let's see, my best friend and his wife, who are also like two of my best friends have been at the brokerage, she's been one of my best friends for ten years."

He added: "Heather is one of my best friends. Chrishell is one of my best friends. My brother is obviously my best friend, Mary is one of my best friends, remains one of my best friends. So I'm not so sure that there's that much of a difference between anyone else."

CHRISHELL STAUSE CONFIRMS SHE’S DATING BOSS JASON OPPENHEIM

Stause was married to actor Justin Hartley for two years before he filed for divorce in November 2019. 

The "This Is Us" actor, 44, paid a tribute to his wife Sofia Pernas on Saturday in honor of her 32nd birthday.

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are seen on July 30, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Professor Sorcio/MEGA/GC Images)

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are seen on July 30, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Professor Sorcio/MEGA/GC Images)

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful Sofia! This amazing woman makes me laugh out loud every single day," Hartley captioned an Instagram post. "Here's to taking down oysters all over the world! I love you very much!" 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Pernas, who recently tied the knot with Hartley, wrote in the comment section, "Can't wait. I love you!"

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.

Trending