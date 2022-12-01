SEE IT: Which Christmas movie was the biggest blockbuster?

What better way to celebrate Christmas cheer than by arguing over the best holiday movie?

Those battles always seem never-ending. Sure "It’s A Wonderful Life" is a feel-good story championing everyman George Bailey and "A Christmas Story" might be worth watching on repeat for 24 hours, but who’s really to say whether Ralphie’s daydreams or Uncle Billy’s weird animal obsession is more entertaining?

And Santa forbid someone says "Die Hard" and starts a whole other argument.

There’s only one way to settle the age-old argument: Which Christmas movie raked in the most cash?

5. A Christmas Carol (2009)

This computer-animated adaptation of the Charles Dickens novella grossed over $325 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. But despite the star-studded cast, including Jim Carrey, Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Bob Hoskins, Robin Wright and Cary Elwes, the movie was largely considered a flop, given its $200 million budget.

4. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (2000)

Another Carrey film hit the top five highest grossing Christmas movies, but this one raked in another $346 million worldwide, Box Office Mojo reported. The Dr. Seuss adaptation stars Jeffrey Tambor and Molly Shannon and features Anthony Hopkins as the narrator.

3. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Decades before he became president, Donald Trump had a brief cameo in this holiday favorite, which raked in almost $359 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Kevin McCallister, portrayed by Macaulay Culkin, stops the future president to ask directions to the hotel lobby.

Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern reprise their roles as bumbling thieves, this time as the Sticky Bandits, while Catherine O'Hara returns to star as McCallister's mom. Keen observers will also catch Kieran Culkin, who has gone on to play a major figure in the hit series "Succession."

2. Home Alone (1990)

Far outpacing its sequel, the original "Home Alone" raked in nearly $477 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. The film was the elder Culkin’s breakout role, long before he went on to serve as frontman for the Pizza Underground.

In addition to Stern, Pesci, O'Hara, and the younger Culkin, famed comedian John Candy scores a few scenes as a touring polka player.

1. The Grinch (2018)

Another Grinch adaptation made it to the top five list, but this version was a far larger hit, bringing in nearly $513 million, according to Box Office Mojo. This star-studded computer-animated version includes voicing acting from Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson and Angela Lansbury, and features Pharrell Williams as the narrator.

EDITOR’S NOTE: "Die Hard" only earned about $142 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, falling short of making it to top five no matter how strongly you feel it’s a Christmas movie.