The best Christmas movies of all time (we think)

With Christmas right around the corner, it's only right to celebrate with some holiday movies.

From Macaulay Culkin's iconic pranks to Will Ferrell's elvish antics, there are plenty of Christmas movies out there that will get you in the holiday spirit.

Here are some of the most iconic Christmas films (in no particular order) to check out this holiday season:

"A Christmas Story"

"A Christmas Story" follows the lovable Ralphie Parker as he dodges bully Scut Farkus while also dreaming of seeing his beloved Red Ryder air rifle under the tree.

The film has been so impactful that a 24-hour marathon has aired on TBS and TNT during Christmas Eve and Christmas Day every year since 1997.

"Miracle on 34th Street"

"Miracle on 34th Street" has been a Christmas favorite since its premiere in 1947.

Celebrate the holidays with the story of Kris Kringle, who plays Santa Claus at Macy's department store in New York and tries to convince his skeptical supervisor (and her disbelieving daughter) that he's the real thing. This iconic film stars Edmund Gwenn, Maureen O'Hara and Natalie Wood.

"A Christmas Carol"

The tale of Ebenezer Scrooge is a transformative story filled with important lessons that any family can learn from this holiday season.

With countless adaptations of the Charles Dickens classic, viewers can see how Scrooge goes from a greedy miser to a kind and caring person.

"Scrooged"

A retelling of the classic "A Christmas Carol," "Scrooged" stars Bill Murray as selfish and cynical business executive Frank Cross. In the film, Murray gets visited by several Christmas ghosts that ultimately transform him from the cynical man he was into one fully in tune with the Christmas spirit.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas"

Charlie Brown has become a cultural icon as one of entertainment's most relatable characters of all time.

His depressed demeanor combined with periodic moments of optimism serves to show off the true strength of the Christmas spirit, despite all the struggles one may face.

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

Premiering in 1964, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" is one of the longest continually-running Christmas specials on TV.

No one can forget the adorably innocent Rudolph and his bright red nose — and everyone remembers the iconic Rudolph jingle that we all happily sing along to at Christmastime.

"The Santa Clause"

When not working with his handy tools around the home, Tim Allen was busy taking on the role of Santa Claus.

Watch as everyone's favorite "Home Improvement" star don the iconic red garb and undertake a journey to convince those he loves that he is, indeed, Father Christmas.

"Love Actually"

What better way to get in the holiday spirit than a tale of love? How about ten tales of love?

Ring in the holidays with this 2003 blockbuster featuring an ensemble cast that includes Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Hugh Grant and Colin Firth.

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

Nothing brings more Christmas cheer than Jim Carrey donning a green, hairy suit to stomp around town stealing everyone's presents, food, decorations and more -- until his heart grows three sizes, that is.

"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"

See the Griswold family at their absolute best (or is it worse?) when their clashing and eccentric families arrive to celebrate the holidays.

Chaos seems too tame a word for what ensues in this PG-13 movie.

"Home Alone"

Did you not expect to see Kevin McCallister's iconic distraught face on this list?

Kevin McCallister's (played by Culkin) pranks against Harry Lyme (played by Joe Pesci) and Marv Merchants (played by Daniel Stern) have been a Christmas staple since its release in 1990. Nearly 30 years later, Culkin's performance still stands the test of time.

"Elf"

"Elf" was hailed as a holiday classic almost immediately after its release in 2003 and still stands as one of Will Ferrell's greatest performances.

The heartwarming tale of long-lost father and son surely resonates with families as the holiday season rolls around.

"It's a Wonderful Life"

Perhaps the definitive Christmas classic, "It's a Wonderful Life" follows George Bailey as he learns just how important he is when he gets a glimpse of what his small town would look like without him.

Family-friendly and full of heart, this 1946 black-and-white flick stars James Stewart, Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore.

"The Nightmare Before Christmas"

Blend your holidays with this Tim Burton-written film that follows Jack Skellington as he attempts to bring Christmas to his home, Halloween Town.

"Die Hard"

Is "Die Hard" a Christmas film or not?

That longstanding question has plagued the Internet and festive movie fanatics since its initial release in 1988. (Hint: The answer is yes.)

Whether you believe it's a Christmas film or not, Bruce Willis' performance as NYPD cop John McClane has solidified its position as a top holiday film.

From its use of Run-DMC's "Christmas in Hollis" to its core theme of family, "Die Hard" remains one of Christmastime's greatest films to watch.

