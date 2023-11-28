Holiday movies to watch for free on Tubi

The holiday season is a time to curl up with family and friends and watch classic Christmas and New Year's movies, and you can stream many of these holiday film favorites completely free with Tubi!

From nostalgic tales filled with holiday cheer to funny comedies the whole family can enjoy, these films help spread the festive spirit. Tubi's library includes timeless Christmas classics like "A Christmas Carol" and more modern hits like "The Night Before."

In this list, we'll highlight some of the best holiday movies you can watch now on Tubi without spending a dime. These films will surely get you in the holiday mood and fill your home with joy and laughter this Christmas and New Year's.

A Christmas Carol (1984)

A miserly man named Ebenezer Scrooge encounters ghosts of Christmas past, present and future that show him the error of his ways.

A Christmas Karen (2022)

A self-centered woman named Karen has various misadventures during the Christmas season.

The Night Before (2015)

Three friends reunite on Christmas Eve for their annual tradition of partying all night while searching for the best party in New York City.

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)

A shy groom accidentally marries a deceased young woman, not his intended bride, while practicing his wedding vows in the forest.

Mixed Nuts (1994)

A suicide hotline worker and his friends face various misfortunes on Christmas Eve.

Eight Crazy Nights (2002)

A troublemaker is sentenced to community service as an assistant referee during the local youth basketball league's playoffs.

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

An angel comes to earth to help a preacher and his wife revive their struggling marriage and church.

Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas (2013)

Madea gets roped into helping a friend pay her daughter a surprise visit to the country for Christmas.

Friday After Next (2002)

Two cousins work as security guards and must deal with a neighborhood thief over the Christmas holiday.

Happy Feet 2 (2011)

While a new threat emerges, Mumble's son struggles to find his talent in the emperor penguin community.

Black Christmas (2006)

A killer stalks a group of sorority sisters during Christmas break as he begins to pick them off one by one.

Unaccompanied Minors (2006)

A group of kids get snowed in at the airport on Christmas Eve and stir up trouble while avoiding a disgruntled airport director.

The Passion Of The Christ (2004)

The movie depicts the final 12 hours of the life of Jesus of Nazareth on the day of his crucifixion in Jerusalem.

The Family Man (2000)

A Wall Street executive wakes up one morning living the life he could have had if he had chosen love over his career years earlier.

Heaven Is for Real (2014)

A small-town father must find the courage and conviction to share his son's extraordinary, life-changing experience with the world.

Cast Away (2000)

A FedEx executive must transform physically and emotionally to survive a crash landing on a deserted island.

John Wick Franchise (2014 - 2019)

An ex-hitman comes out of retirement on a relentless quest for revenge after a gang kills his dog and steals his car.

