ENTERTAINMENT

Holiday movies to watch for free on Tubi

Explore a selection of Christmas movies available for free on Tubi, including classics like "A Christmas Carol" and modern hits like "The Night Before."

Angel Nieves By Angel Nieves Fox News
Published
close
Gifts and gadgets perfect for holiday hosting Video

Gifts and gadgets perfect for holiday hosting

DIY expert Chip Wade shares tips and tools to spruce up your home for the holidays.

The holiday season is a time to curl up with family and friends and watch classic Christmas and New Year's movies, and you can stream many of these holiday film favorites completely free with Tubi!

From nostalgic tales filled with holiday cheer to funny comedies the whole family can enjoy, these films help spread the festive spirit. Tubi's library includes timeless Christmas classics like "A Christmas Carol" and more modern hits like "The Night Before." 

In this list, we'll highlight some of the best holiday movies you can watch now on Tubi without spending a dime. These films will surely get you in the holiday mood and fill your home with joy and laughter this Christmas and New Year's. 

Check out the complete list of Tubi’s Holiday Movies library to celebrate all season long!

A Christmas Carol (1984)

Poster of A Christmas Carol with Ebenezer Scrooge

Enjoy the classic "A Christmas Carol" on Tubi for free. (Tubi)

A miserly man named Ebenezer Scrooge encounters ghosts of Christmas past, present and future that show him the error of his ways.

WATCH 'A CHRISTMAS CAROL' FREE ON TUBI

A Christmas Karen (2022)

Poster of A Christmas Karen

"Karen" with a Santa hat on the poster for "A Christmas Karen." (Tubi)

A self-centered woman named Karen has various misadventures during the Christmas season.

WATCH ‘A CHRISTMAS KAREN’ FREE ON TUBI

The Night Before (2015)

Cover of "The Night Before"

You can stream "The Night Before" this holiday on Tubi for free. (Tubi)

Three friends reunite on Christmas Eve for their annual tradition of partying all night while searching for the best party in New York City.

WATCH ‘THE NIGHT BEFORE’ FREE ON TUBI

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)

Cover of Corpse Bride film with characters holding hands

Watch Tim Burton's "Corpse Bride," a 2005 stop-motion animated musical, for free this month on Tubi. (Tubi)

A shy groom accidentally marries a deceased young woman, not his intended bride, while practicing his wedding vows in the forest.

WATCH ‘TIM BURTON’S CORPSE BRIDE’ FREE ON TUBI

Mixed Nuts (1994)

Mixed Nuts movie poster with Steve Martin

Watch the comedy "Mixed Nuts" this Christmas. (Tubi)

A suicide hotline worker and his friends face various misfortunes on Christmas Eve.

WATCH ‘MIXED NUTS’ FREE ON TUBI

Eight Crazy Nights (2002)

Movie poster for "Eight Crazy Nights"

"Eight Crazy Nights" is a 2002 film featuring Adam Sandler. (Tubi)

A troublemaker is sentenced to community service as an assistant referee during the local youth basketball league's playoffs.

WATCH ‘EIGHT CRAZY NIGHTS’ FREE ON TUBI

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

Poster of The Preacher's Wife

Catch "The Preacher's Wife" on Tubi this holiday season with the family! (Tubi)

An angel comes to earth to help a preacher and his wife revive their struggling marriage and church.

WATCH ‘THE PREACHER’S WIFE’ FREE ON TUBI

Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas (2013)

Cover of A Madea Christmas with people dressed as Santa

Watch Tyler Perry's "A Madea Christmas"  (Tubi)

Madea gets roped into helping a friend pay her daughter a surprise visit to the country for Christmas.

WATCH ‘TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA CHRISTMAS’ FREE ON TUBI

Friday After Next (2002)

Movie poster of "Friday After Next"

Enjoy the film "Friday After Next" for free on Tubi with your family this holiday season. (Tubi)

Two cousins work as security guards and must deal with a neighborhood thief over the Christmas holiday.

WATCH ‘FRIDAY AFTER NEXT’ FREE ON TUBI

Happy Feet 2 (2011)

Cover of "Happy Feet 2" with penguin

The whole family can enjoy "Happy Feet Two" on Tubi for free! (Tubi)

While a new threat emerges, Mumble's son struggles to find his talent in the emperor penguin community.

WATCH ‘HAPPY FEET 2’ FREE ON TUBI

Black Christmas (2006)

Cover of Black X-Mas with Christmas lights and creepy face

Christmas combined with horror, enjoy "Black X-Mas" today on Tubi for free! (Tubi)

A killer stalks a group of sorority sisters during Christmas break as he begins to pick them off one by one.

WATCH ‘BLACK CHRISTMAS’ FREE ON TUBI

Unaccompanied Minors (2006)

Poster of "Unaccompanied Minors" with children on bench

Enjoy this humorous film with your family this holiday. (Tubi)

A group of kids get snowed in at the airport on Christmas Eve and stir up trouble while avoiding a disgruntled airport director.

WATCH ‘UNACCOMPANIED MINORS’ FREE ON TUBI

The Passion Of The Christ (2004)

Image of Christ with crown of thorns on cover of "The Passion of the Christ"

"The Passion of the Christ" is a must-watch film leading up to the celebration of Christ's birthday. (Tubi)

The movie depicts the final 12 hours of the life of Jesus of Nazareth on the day of his crucifixion in Jerusalem.

WATCH ‘THE PASSION OF THE CHRIST’ FREE ON TUBI

The Family Man (2000)

Cover of "The Family Man" with man's back as he looks at family

Watch this film about a Wall Street executive-turned-family man on Tubi for free! (Tubi)

A Wall Street executive wakes up one morning living the life he could have had if he had chosen love over his career years earlier.

WATCH ‘THE FAMILY MAN’ FREE ON TUBI

Heaven Is for Real (2014)

Cover of "Heaven is for Real" with father and son looking at each other with the sky in front

You can watch "Heaven is for Real" for free on Tubi about a boy's story and his father's courage. (Tubi)

A small-town father must find the courage and conviction to share his son's extraordinary, life-changing experience with the world.

WATCH ‘HEAVEN IS FOR REAL’ FREE ON TUBI

Cast Away (2000)

Cover of Cast Away with Tom Hanks

Watch "Cast Away" with Tom Hanks and Helen Hunt on Tubi. (Tubi)

A FedEx executive must transform physically and emotionally to survive a crash landing on a deserted island.

WATCH ‘CAST AWAY’ FREE ON TUBI

John Wick Franchise (2014 - 2019)

"John Wick" movie cover with Keanu Reeves

"John Wick" with Keanu Reeves is available to watch on Tubi (Tubi)

An ex-hitman comes out of retirement on a relentless quest for revenge after a gang kills his dog and steals his car.

WATCH ‘JOHN WICK’ FREE ON TUBI
WATCH ‘JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2’ FREE ON TUBI
WATCH ‘JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3: PARABELLUM’ FREE ON TUBI

Watch Free Movies and TV Shows on Tubi

Want to enjoy free, ad-supported streaming? On Tubi, you can explore various genres, including the latest holiday movies, horror films and comedy series. You can even access Tubi with parental controls. Start streaming with Tubi today!

Angel Nieves is an SEO Manager at Fox Corp.

